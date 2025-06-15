Nicole Scherzinger in Early Talks for Las Vegas Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nicole Scherzinger, currently starring in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard as Norma Desmond, is in early talks for a residency in Las Vegas. She just recently won the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Sunset Boulevard.

According to the Daily Mail, a source said, "Nicole is achieving all her career dreams this year. She's conquered Broadway and won a well-deserved Tony, but Nicole has no plans to slow down her career, not when she's in her absolute prime and in such demand."

The source added that early discussions were taking place for the residency, and that Scherzinger is inspired by Celine Dion, who had also headlined in Las Vegas at one point. Rod Stewart, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Lopez are also in the lineup.

About Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger is a Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning, platinum-selling singer, actress, and dancer. Scherzinger was formerly a member of one of the world’s best-selling music groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls, firmly cementing herself as a global pop icon. Scherzinger recently garnered rave reviews for her “career-defining” performance as ‘Norma Desmond’ in Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. The rapturously received production was nominated for 11 Olivier Awards, winning seven of them, including Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger. She also won the Best Musical Performance award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. The production moved to Broadway and began previews on September 28, then opened on October 20 at the St. James Theater. Sunset Boulevard won three Tony Awards: Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (for Nicole Scherzinger's performance as Norma Desmond), and Best Lighting Design (for Jack Knowles's work). The production was nominated for a total of seven Tony Awards.

Photo Credit: Nicole Rosky