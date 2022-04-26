Nicky Sunshine Hosts Ladies Night Comedy Show at Comedy In Harlem

The next edition of the "Ladies Night" live comedy showcase at Comedy In Harlem in Manhattan will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Hosted by Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show), the 7:00pm show (doors @ 6:15pm) will feature performers Ayanna Dookie (The She Devil Comedy Festival), Mugga Phoenix (Apollo Comedy Club), Kyle Ocasio (AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live) and NorahYahya (Black Women in Comedy Laff Festival). Individual comedian appearances are subject to change without notice.

Comedy in Harlem - Harlem's new home for stand up comedy.- is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.) Admission is $20.00 with food & beverages available for purchase. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines. Ages 16 & over and for reservations and further information go to comedyinharlem.com or call 347-766-3001.

The event is sponsored by 108 Soul - the popular online R&B and classic hip-hop music platform featuring hits from yesterday, today and the future. Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com .

