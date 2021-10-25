Nicky Phillips & Sarah Ziegler Announce Digital Release Of THE TWEENS 'N TEENS SONGBOOK

Songwriters Nicky Phillips (music) and Sarah Ziegler (lyrics) have announced the release of "The Tweens 'N Teens Songbook - New Musical Theatre Songs For Young (ish) Performers." This digital piano/vocal book includes ten brand new musical theatre songs written specifically for the adolescent performer. "So many young musical theatre performers are craving fun, new material to work on, but there's just not a ton out there for their age group. That's why we decided to create this book of songs - to help fill that gap," says Ziegler.

The songs are fun, funny, emotional, and varied in tempo and style, with a mix of stand-alone tunes and songs from Phillips' and Ziegler's musical, In Between (libretto by Steven Gallagher). The 10 new songs include: It's Just Not My Thing * Julia, You're fired! * I've Got Two * What Changed? * Camping For Christmas * Tell Me Why * J.C. * Doin' It All For Yale * The Kevin I Used To Be * Dino Kid

Broadway's brightest young talents celebrate the release of this songbook by lending their voices to the demos. The singers include Sarah Bock (Baby Shark's Big Week Nick Jr.), Layla Capers (Lion King), Jordan Cole (School of Rock), Parker Dzuba (Les Mis Nat'l Tour), Kaylin Hedges (Annie Hollywood Bowl), Elena Holder (2021 Jimmy Award Winner), & Berkley Silverman (Paw Patrol Nick Jr.).

Purchase the songbook/accompaniment tracks and listen to the demos here at: nickyphillips.com/tweensnteenssongbook