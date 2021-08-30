Nick Rashad Burroughs Will Release Debut EP 'Groove Machine' This Week

Broadway's Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, King Kong, Kinky Boots) will release his debut EP "Groove Machine" on September 3, 2021 on all music platforms!

This EP is a love letter to Funk, R&B & Pop Music! Nick teams up with Grammy- Award Winning music producer Carl McGrier at Wiidope Music (Ciara, Tamar Braxton) on this Funky uptempo Pop EP.

"I wanted to write songs you couldn't help but get up and dance too," Burroughs said. "I wanted to be very particular about every single detail, from the mood it exudes, to the feeling the beat drop gives you. I want this EP to be what you turn on to ease your mind, smile, vibe and groove."

The EP features "Pop Smash Radio Music Award" nominated single "Tonight" accompanied by the seductive music video directed by Broadway Director Zhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicken & Biscuits). It also features Nick's reimagined cover and music video of DAngelo's "How Does It Feel" also directed by Zhailon Levington.

Watch the music video for "Tonight" below!