Nick Jonas to Play KISS Lead Singer Paul Stanley in SHOUT IT OUT LOUD Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh from his turn as Jamie in The Last Five Years, Nick Jonas is taking on an entirely different kind of role. According to Deadline, the pop star and Broadway performer is in final talks to play KISS lead singer Paul Stanley in the upcoming film Shout It Out Loud.

The movie, directed by McG from a screenplay by Darren Lemke, explores the founding of the iconic rock band in the 1970s. The actor playing Gene Simmons has yet to be finalized. Mark Canton, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Don McGhee, Leigh Ann Burton, Jody Gerson, and David Blackman will all serve as producers or executive producers on the project.

Jonas, best known for his work in the Jonas Brothers band, will reportedly do his own singing in the film, following voice training to match Stanley's sound. In addition to his Broadway credits, he has appeared onscreen in The Good Half, Love Again, Chaos Walking, and more. He is slated to appear in the upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad, alongside Paul Rudd.

Jonas' Broadway credits include Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Annie Get Your Gun, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and, currently, The Last Five Years, which is set to close Sunday, June 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

KISS remains one of the most influential bands in the history of rock and roll after 45 years. KISS has earned more Gold Album Record Awards than any American rock band in the history of The Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) Gold and Platinum certifications, with 26 KISS albums and four solo albums released simultaneously—a feat never before achieved by any American rock band. To date, KISS has released 44 albums, with 14 achieving Platinum status and three albums reaching multi-platinum status.