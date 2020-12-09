New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of December 7 - THE PROM Soundtrack, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes the soundtrack to the Netflix film adaptation of The Prom, new music from Jackie Burns, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Flowers for Mrs. Harris

This is the Chichester Festival Theatre cast recording of score by Richard Taylor. Casting includes Clare Burt (who won a UK Theatre Award for her performance), Joanna Ridintg and Gary Wilmot, alongside Claire Machin, Louis Maskell, Mark Meadows, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Nicola Sloane, Luke Latchman and Rhona McGregor. Orchestrations by Richard Taylor, conducted by Tom Brady and mixed by Mike Walker.

Purchase at DressCircle.London.

Legacy

This album is a collection of two previously unheard song cycles, 1859: A Farmer's Diary and A Boy With a Camera, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Casting includes Marin Mazzie, Jason Danieley, Sarah Uriarte Berry and Steven Pasquale. Produced by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Michael J Moritz Jr. The author's proceeds will be donated equally to The Actor's Fund Outreach to the BIPOC Community, the Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Program, and the Marineau-Mazzie Music Theatre Performance Scholarship at Western Michigan University.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen: The Award Winning Holiday Album

This is a holiday duet album. Tracks include "The World Holiday Music Awards" (with Christina Bianco), "There Is a Santa Claus," "Puppies Are Forever," "(Everybody's Waitin' For) the Man with the Bag," "Please Come Home For Christmas," "8 Days" (of Hanukkah)," "I Still Believe In Santa Claus," and "Hard Candy Christmas" (with Alysha Umphress, Christina Bianco, Diana DeGarmo, Jessica Vosk, Julie Danielson, Melinda Doolittle, Rachel Potter, Yasuhiko Fukuoka).

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

The Prom: Music from the Netflix Film

This is the soundtrack for 2020 Netflix musical film based on the Broadway musical. Music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Casting includes Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, and Ariana DeBose.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

"You Can't Outgrow Christmas"

This is a new holiday single performed by Jackie Burns. The song is from Come Find Me: A Christmas Musical by Holly Reed and Kelvin Reed.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Books Now Available:

Circle in the Square Theatre: A Comprehensive History

By Sheila Hickey Garvey

This book records the seven-decade history of this distinguished theatre from its nightclub origins to its current status as a Tony Award-winning Broadway institution. Based on years of research as well as interviews conducted with Circle in the Square's major contributing artists.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Jorrocks: London Studio Cast Recording

This is the CD debut of the Saga Records London studio cast recording, featuring music and lyrics by David Heneker. Casting includes Barry Kent, Rita Williams, Pat Whitmore, Charles Young, Charles Granville, and Andy Cole, with the Rita Williams Singers and Brian Fahey Orchestra. The musical was based on the novels of R. S. Surtees and opened at London's New Theatre on September 22nd 1966. Digitally remastered from the original master tapes. Includes the very first recording of the overture, which was previously unreleased on the original LP album. Special bonus: the original demo recordings from the David Heneker Archive, including several songs later cut from the production.

Purchase on Amazon.

Maury Sings Yeston: The Demos

This album was professionally recorded in studios over a forty-year period. The iTunes download will come with a full 29-page booklet, which includes an essay by Yeston, all the lyrics, and information about songs that were cut or revised, and why. It also "sets up" the songs that benefit from a little exposition.

Purchase on Amazon.

Starry Deluxe Edition

This is a re-release of original concept album with a score by Matt Dahan. Now includes never-before heard demos of songs not featured on the original album, performed by Dahan and Kelly Lynne D'Angelo (book). Casting includes Jeff Blim, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Mariah Rose Faith, Natalie Llerena, Natalie Masini, Michael Minto, Joe Viba, Clayton Snyder, Dylan Saunders and Huck Walton.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Lady Sings the Blues blu-Ray

This is a blu-Ray edition of the 1972 biopic about Billie Holiday. Casting includes Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, Richard Pryor, James T. Callahan, and Scatman Crothers.

Purchase on Amazon.