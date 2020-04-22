New and Upcoming Book and Music Releases For the Week of April 20 - SING STREET, All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and More!

Need something new to read or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

Music Now Available:

Riverdale: Special Episode - Hedwig and the Angry Inch the Musical

This is a soundtrack to the episode, which features a cast including Casey Cott, K.J. KJ Apa, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan, Jordan Connor, Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and Drew Ray Tanner. Songs, written by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask, include "Wicked Little Town," "Random Number Generation," "Tear Me Down," "Wig in a Box," "Sugar Daddy," "Exquisite Corpse," "The Origin of Love," "Wicked Little Town (reprise)," and "Midnight Radio."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

She is Risen: Volume One

This album features songs from the all-female production of Jesus Christ Superstar by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Artists include Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, Orfeh, and Ledisi. Songs on the album are "Heaven on Their Minds," "Pilate's Dream," "Simon Zealotes," "I Don't Know How to Love Him," and "Gethsemane."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Sing Street OBC

Sing Street features a score by Gary Clark and John Carney. The cast includes Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Zara Devlin, Gus Halper, Jakeim Hart, Martin Moran, Anne L. Nathan, Johnny Newcomb, Brenock O'Connor, Gian Perez, Sam Poon, Skyler Volpe, Amy Warren, and Anthony Genovesi.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson: Tigers and Young Men

This is the single of the "Tiger King" parody written by Ingrid Michaelson.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Within Earshot: Anthems For The In-Between digital

This is the concept album for the new musical with music and lyrics by Jackson Teeley and a book by Sarah Galante (previously titled Arrowhead). The cast features Ryan McCartan (Heathers), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), Peppermint (Head Over Heels), Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton), Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Sunset Boulevard), and Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls).

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Bobby Conte Thornton: Along the Way

Release Date: April 24

This is the debut album from Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale, Company). Songs include "Nature Boy / Blame It on My Youth," "Along the Way," "Time Heals Everything," "Everybody Says Don't," "Me and Mrs. Jones," "How Deep Is the Ocean? / Maybe It's Because I Love You Too Much," "I'm All Over It," "Here, There and Everywhere," "She Loves Me," "Love to Me" "That's Life," "Vienna," and "Alice" (bonus track).

Broadway Bounty Hunter digital

Release Date: April 24

This is the original cast album of the musical featuring a score by Joe Iconis. Cast includes Annie Golden, Alan H. Green, Brad Oscar, Emily Borromeo, Shiro Jin; Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Omar Garibay, Jared Joseph, Christina Sajous.

John Raitt: Original Album Series

Release Date: April 24

This series includes four of John Raitt's original studio albums recorded between 1955-1960: "Highlights Of Broadway," originally released in 1955, which opens with "Soliloquy," recorded a decade after Raitt first originated the song on Broadway, plus a selection of the most popular Broadway standards from the 1940s and '50s, including songs from Finian's Rainbow, Kiss Me, Kate, Kismet and more; Raitt's 1956 Latin inspired offering "Mediterranean Magic" ; the folk-themed collection "Under Open Skies," which includes folk ballads like "Sail Ho!" and "El Bandido," and numbers from Carousel and Paint Your Wagon; and Raitt's 1960 studio album "Songs The Kids Brought Home from Camp," featuring popular and memorable "sing-a-long" camp song favourites. Bonus material includes selections from Raitt's 1969 studio album "Today" and a 1962 recording collaboration with jazz musician Lionel Hampton.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

Simply: A Lifetime of Lyrics

by Bruce Kimmel

This is a book of lyrics by Bruce Kimmel from his shows, films, TV shows, and standalone songs.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Macbeth in Harlem: Black Theater in America from the Beginning to Raisin in the Sun

by Clifford Mason

Release Date: June 12

This book tells the story of black actors and their fellow black theatrical artists, from the early nineteenth century to the dawn of the civil rights era. How they fought to carve out a space for authentic black voices onstage at a time when blockbuster plays like Uncle Tom's Cabin and The Octoroon trafficked in cheap stereotypes. A testament to black artistry thriving in the face of adversity, chronicling how even as the endemic racism in American society and its theatrical establishment forced black performers to abase themselves for white audiences' amusement, African Americans overcame those obstacles to enrich the nation's theater in countless ways.

Purchase on Amazon.





