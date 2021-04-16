New Yorkers for Culture & Arts to Host Nonpartisan City Council Forums

New Yorkers for Culture & Arts is a citywide coalition of cultural groups, artists, and culture workers. They work to increase support and improve public policy to create an equitable city where every New Yorker can engage in the community strengthening the power of culture.



This year's election is one of the most important in NYC's history. With Â¾ of the City Council seats turning over due to term limits, NYC will see a historic change in leadership. Arts and culture are central to New York City's economy, communities, recovery, and identity. Join them for a series of nonpartisan City Council Candidate Forums in every borough - hosted by New Yorkers for Culture and Arts - to hear from candidates in your district and the public to discuss arts, culture, and community - and hear from the candidates on how to move the city forward.



NY4CA is partnering with local artists and cultural organizations in each district to hear from candidates for 27 of the races that will bring in new faces. The City Council has enormous power over the city budget and can enact critical policy at the local level. The forums will provide communities across the five boroughs to hear from those candidates on their vision for their district and the city.



All forums will take place on Zoom and will be live streamed from the NY4CA YouTube page. ASL interpretation and Closed Captioning available for all forums. To register, please visit: ny4ca.org/forum.

FORUM DATES:

BROOKLYN Districts 33, 35, 36, 39

Tuesday April 27th 6-7:30pm

In partnership with Downtown Brooklyn Arts Alliance and Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, MoCADA. Co-Moderated by Amy Andrieux (Artistic Director, Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts, MoCADA) and David J. Roberts (Executive Director, 651 ARTS).

STATEN ISLAND Districts 49, 50, 51

Thursday April 29th 6-7:30pm

In partnership with Staten Island Arts. Moderator TBA

BRONX Districts 11, 14, 16, 18

Thursday May 6th 6-7:30pm

Forums from the following districts will be held in May 2021 from 6 - 7:30 PM on dates to be announced.

MANHATTAN Districts 1, 3, 5, 6

BROOKLYN 34, 38, 40, TBD

MANHATTAN Districts 7, 9, 11

QUEENS Districts 20, 30, TBD