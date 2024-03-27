New York Theatre Ballet to Launch Summer Repertoire Workshops in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Ballet is launching its first Summer Repertoire Workshops for pre-professional, collegiate, and post-collegiate students, ages 17-25. The program is scheduled for two sessions, May 6-17, and June 10-21, 2024.

New York Theatre Ballet’s Pre-Professional/Collegiate Summer Repertoire Workshops will be held at NYTB’s Studios, 131 E. 10th Street in New York City. The program will offer full days (9:00am-4:00pm) of classes, rehearsals, and new choreography workshops. Sessions include daily technique class with individualized instruction, movement analysis designed to broaden dancers’ academic understanding of the classical movement vocabulary, and immersion in NYTB’s acclaimed repertoire. Repertoire work includes Melendez’ DNR and James Sutton’s Laughing Matters.

Faculty for New York Theatre Ballet’s Summer Repertoire Workshops include Melendez, NYTB dancer and choreographer Jullian Donahue, NYTB senior dancer Jonathan Leonard, and movement artist Lilli Tewes. New work will be created by Donahue, and soon-to-be-announced guest artists.

Enrollment is limited to 15 students per session, and tuition for each two-week session is $1,000. Merit based scholarships are available. Aspiring students are invited to audition for NYTB’s Summer Repertoire Workshop by video. Video submissions should contain 5-10 minutes of any class, rehearsal, or performance footage of classical movement. Video auditions should be submitted by April 30, 2024 to www.nytb.org/auditions.