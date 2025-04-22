New York Theatre Ballet Appoints Jackie Karceski As Board Chair

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jackie Karceski has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors for New York Theatre Ballet (NYTB). It was announced by NYTB Artistic Director Steven Melendez.

Karceski serves as Chief Technology Officer of CAI, a professional services company facilitating life sciences and mission-critical projects. She previously served as C-Level Strategist CFO/COO in Residence at 1020 Partners, Inc., consulting with technology start-ups, large organizations, and other clients on business development, financial, and operational management.

“Jackie has brought innovative insight to NYTB's strategic planning as we navigate the changing arts philanthropy landscape,” said Melendez. “She was also instrumental in the development of the NYTB Cash Reserve Fund, a matched gift from the Howard Gilman Foundation in 2024. Her dedication to building accessibility in the arts in New York City and ensuring the sustainability of NYTB's performance, education, and community programs makes Jackie the perfect fit to lead the Board and steer our organization into the next phase of growth.”

“I am deeply honored to accept the position of Board Chair for New York Theatre Ballet,” said Karceski. “I am grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me, and I am excited to work alongside such a dedicated and talented group of individuals. New York Theatre Ballet has a rich history of artistic excellence and community engagement, and I am committed to upholding and advancing these values.”

Justin Orlando, outgoing Board Chair, said, “Jackie is talented and committed and brings a new perspective to the position. Her energy and experience will benefit NYTB. I'm confident that I am leaving the Board in good hands.”

Karceski holds a BA from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from Santa Clara University. She holds a Certificate in International Economic Policy, International Economics and Public Policy from Harvard University. From 2022 through 2023, Karceski was in the Executive Leadership Program in emerging technologies at UC Berkeley, serving as Chief Technology Officer Executive for Computer and Information Sciences. She joined NYTB's Board of Directors in November 2023.

For more information on New York Theatre Ballet, please visit www.nytb.org.

About New York Theatre Ballet

New York Theatre Ballet performs small classic masterpieces and new contemporary works for adults and innovative hour-long ballets for young children, all at affordable prices. The mission is carried out in the work of the Professional Company, its New York Theatre Ballet School, and its LIFT Community Service Program. Together these divisions reach adults and family audiences across the country, building a love for dance and diverse audiences for the future. Since 1978, NYTB has produced, for adult and family audiences, dozens of classic masterpieces, and contemporary ballets. Its roster includes dances by Frederick Ashton, Merce Cunningham, Agnes De Mille, José Limón, and Antony Tudor. NYTB has appeared with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall to sold out audiences and has performed at dance venues such as Danspace Project, Jacob's Pillow, Kaatsbaan International Dance Center, and New York's City Center. Founded by Artistic Director Emerita Diana Byer, NYTB has earned national acclaim for its restoration and revival of small masterworks by great choreographers and for its innovative hour-long ballets based on children's literature. In August of 2022, NYTB veteran company member Steven Melendez succeeded Byer as Artistic Director.