New York Singing Teachers Association to Present 'Training a Healthy Scream and Distorted Vocals for Metal Music'

The New York Singing Teachers Association will present 'Training a Healthy Scream and Distorted Vocals for Metal music' on Sunday, April 28, 2024.
The presenter is David Benites, founder of Extreme Vocal Institute.
Mr. Benites demonstrates a unique vocal training method drawing from Opera, Musical Theater, Country and R & B, designed to assist vocalists accomplish results in this style.
4-5:30 PM (EDT)
Via Zoom
Free of charge, all are welcome.
Please visit: www.nyst.org/live-events for information and registration.
