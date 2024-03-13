New York Singing Teachers Association to Present 'Training a Healthy Scream and Distorted Vocals for Metal Music'

Taught by David Benites, founder of Extreme Vocal Institute.

The New York Singing Teachers Association will present 'Training a Healthy Scream and Distorted Vocals for Metal music' on Sunday, April 28, 2024. 

The presenter is David Benites, founder of Extreme Vocal Institute.

Mr. Benites demonstrates a unique vocal training method drawing from Opera, Musical Theater, Country and R & B, designed to assist vocalists accomplish results in this style.

4-5:30 PM (EDT)

Via Zoom

Free of charge, all are welcome.

Please visit: www.nyst.org/live-events for information and registration.



Videos