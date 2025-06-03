New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts to Shut Down After 45 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts (NYCDA) has announced that it will no longer offer performing arts training as of August 31, 2025. The school will begin a formal teach-out process for its final group of students and will not accept new enrollments for the Fall 2025 term.

The decision comes after what NYCDA describes as “exhaustive efforts to explore every possible alternative.” The school cited the profound impact of the closure on its community and emphasized its commitment to maintaining the quality of education and student services for the remainder of its operations.

“Despite the disappointment that comes with the decision to close, NYCDA is proud of its decades-long track record of success,” the institution said in a statement issued June 3. “This decision has not been made lightly.”

Founded in 1980 by Joan See, NYCDA evolved from a single acting class into a nationally accredited college, training students in musical theatre, film and television, content creation, and theater performance. The school noted its pride in the success of its graduates and the legacy it leaves behind in the performing arts education sector.

NYCDA confirmed that all currently scheduled classes and student services will continue through August 2025 without disruption. The school is also coordinating with its accrediting agency and state and federal regulatory bodies to ensure a compliant and effective wind-down of its academic programs.

Accepted students who were planning to begin their studies in Fall 2025 will receive information about other accredited programs in New York City that may serve as alternative pathways.

Further updates regarding the school’s closure will be made available at www.nycda.edu.