New York City Councilman Calls for an Indoor Mask Mandate

While the Delta variant continues to spread across the country, New York City Councilman Mark Levine is calling for masks to again be required indoors throughout the city. "It's time to renew the indoor mask mandate, including for those who are vax'd," he recently tweeted.

Levine recently won in the primary election to be Manhattan Borough President.

Cases are rising in NYC (up 2x+ in past 2 weeks), driven by delta.



Indoor mask use in NYC is falling-in delis, stores, subways, movie theaters etc.



We need to reverse this trend.



Meanwhile, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19.

"After over a year of containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now being told that COVID is now mainly a pandemic among the unvaccinated," Governor Cuomo said. "If you haven't already, I encourage you to get your shot to best protect yourself and your loved ones against the variants spreading through the nation."



Today's data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported - 69,665

· Total Positive - 823

· Percent Positive - 1.18%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 1.26%

· Patient Hospitalization - 378 (+26)

· Patients Newly Admitted - 71

· Patients in ICU - 79 (0)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation - 30 (-2)

· Total Discharges - 185,906 (+61)

· Deaths - 3

· Total Deaths - 43,034

· Total vaccine doses administered - 21,812,432

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours - 22,627

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days - 235,134

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose - 71.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series - 65.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 73.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 67.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 59.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 54.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) - 61.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) - 56.0%