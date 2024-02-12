New York City Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates Trans Joy At The 2nd Annual INTERNATIONAL TRANS DAY OF VISIBILITY CONCERT

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus (NYCGMC) invites you to join a powerful celebration of trans lives, resilience, and joy at the 2nd Annual International Trans Day of Visibility (ITDV) Concert. This inspiring event will take place on Friday, March 22nd, 8:00 PM at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music.

Established as a beacon of hope and affirmation, the ITDV contrasts the solemn Trans Day of Remembrance by spotlighting the achievements and contributions of the trans community. This year's concert will showcase a rich tapestry of songs written and performed by trans artists, alongside music that resonates with themes of overcoming systemic oppression.

As a leader in the queer choral community, the NYCGMC will feature its growing trans membership, honoring their vital presence within the organization and the broader community. “Our ITDV Concert is not just a performance; it's a declaration of the joy, resilience, and the undeniable truth of our trans members and the trans experience,” John D Carrion, Executive Director.

This event underscores the chorus's commitment to fighting for visibility and rights through the universal language of music, celebrating gender euphoria and the diverse experiences of living authentically. This concert will feature the world premier of a song celebrating the trans experience.

Admission to the concert is by a suggested donation of $30, with free access ensured for those unable to afford it, acknowledging the economic challenges faced by many in the trans community. Registration is required and can be completed at: www.nycgmc.org

About the New York City Gay Men's Chorus:

New York City Gay Men's Chorus is a world-class, world-renowned New York institution and a pioneering voice for the LGBTQ community.

NYCGMC is composed of more than 260 talented singers of various ages, backgrounds, and experiences. Together, producing a vibrant sound and energy with which audiences can connect. Through the power of this sound, and our spectacular performances, we are fearless champions for love, equality, and acceptance.

Founded in 1980, NYCGMC has formed a strong bond with devoted followers and continues to make lasting connections with new and diverse audiences. We sing in every style from classical to pop, Broadway to gospel, and from cultures all over the world. As artists, we listen to the changing world around us and transform what we hear into music. We sing to challenge perceptions of the LGBTQ community, to combat fear and hatred, encourage compassion and human connection, and to thrill with the superb quality of our sound. Through our music, audiences mourn losses, cheer victories, find unconditional acceptance, and celebrate life.