New York City Children's Theater To Celebrate 30th Anniversary With 2026 Gala

New York City Children’s Theater (NYCCT) will celebrate its 30th anniversary with its 2026 Gala on April 27 at Elsie Rooftop (1412 Broadway) in New York City. The evening will be hosted by Emmy Award–winning ABC7 anchor Sandra Bookman and will include a special video presentation by Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with live musical performances by Anika Larsen, Storm Lever, Eryn LeCroy, and additional artists to be announced.

“Celebrating 30 years reminds us why we do this work: to spark imagination, nurture empathy, and ensure that every child in New York City feels seen and inspired through the arts,” said Founder and Artistic Director Barbara Zinn Krieger. “What began as a small idea in 1996 has grown into a vibrant community of families, educators, and artists who believe in the transformative power of theater. I am profoundly grateful for everyone who has taken this journey with us.”

Stephanie Klemons will receive the 2026 Family of Artists Award, presented by Lin-Manuel Miranda. A Broadway performer and choreographer, Klemons serves as the associate choreographer and original dance captain of Hamilton. She directed and choreographed NYCCT’s productions of Pinocchio and This is Sadie and was also an original cast member and dance captain of In the Heights and If/Then, appearing alongside Idina Menzel.

The Common Sense Fund will receive the 2026 Harmony Award, presented by Madeline Calandrillo, Director of Education at NYC Children’s Theater. The organization has partnered with NYCCT to expand access to live theater for underserved children across New York City.

The anniversary gala will celebrate three decades of theater and arts education programming for young audiences throughout the five boroughs. The evening will feature performances inspired by NYCCT productions, stories from families and students involved in the organization’s programs, and recognition of the artists, educators, and supporters who have contributed to its work. Proceeds from the event will support NYCCT’s mission to provide accessible theater and arts education opportunities for children.

Ticket Information

The NYC Children’s Theater 30th Anniversary Gala will take place on April 27 at Elsie Penthouse, located at 1412 Broadway (24th Floor). The evening will begin with a cocktail reception from 6:00–7:00 p.m., followed by a seated dinner, program, and dessert from 7:00–9:00 p.m.

Individual tickets are $500, gala tables are $5,000, and sponsorship packages begin at $10,000. Tickets, tables, and donation information are available through NYC Children’s Theater.