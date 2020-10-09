New York City Children's Theater Announces our 2020-21 Virtual Season

This year we are excited to produce a completely virtual season, with shows for children of all ages, some developed and produced specifically for digital platforms.



No matter how challenging the times may be, we will continue to bring the wonder and joy of theater to our community. Our season kicks off with the premiere of Forest of Feelings. An interactive show live on Zoom that teaches your youngest theatergoers about emotions, music, and yoga! October 18th - February 2021

30 Minutes | Best for ages 2-5 Tickets on Sale Now! Learn More This holiday season, join us for a special presentation of My First Nutcracker filmed live at Theatre Row, streamed directly into your home! The perfect introduction to the classic holiday story you know and love! December 2020

50 Minutes | Best for ages 3-8 Learn More Join us this Spring for a live broadcast presentation of our new production

Same, Same, But Different! El lives in America and Kailash lives in India; quickly they learn that although their worlds might be an ocean apart, they are quite similar. Streaming Spring 2021

40 Minutes | Best for ages 3-8 Learn More Throughout our 2020-21, NYCCT is also proud to present special streamed presentations of past shows! Join us for a special presentation of A Band of Angels, which Mommy Poppins calls one of NYCCT's most "captivating and thought-provoking" shows. Streaming November 2020

50 Minutes | Best for ages 8 and up



Learn More This spring join us for our hit show The Traveler, a love letter to modern day immigrants who travel thousands of miles in search of a new home and community. Streaming Spring 2021

50 Minutes | Best for ages 3-8



Learn More Get Access to All of This Season's Virtual Productions! Become a New York City Children's Theater Member Membership : New York City Children's Theater's Membership program is the best way to see all of this season's shows! When you become an NYCCT member for $100 or $250, you will receive tickets to virtual productions, special members-only activities throughout the year, access to Creative Clubhouse Stories, a storytime and theater game class, and more!



Junior Producer : Want to get more involved? Become a New York City Children's Theater's Junior Producer and go behind the scenes with us to find out what it takes to transform an idea into a brand new production for young audiences! With a gift of $500 or $1,000 you and your family will receive the benefits of the highest membership tier and have insider access to engage in NYCCT's creative process by interacting with our artists, attending rehearsals, and so much more. Learn More Your support helps us bring vital virtual arts education programs to NYC's most vulnerable students, including students with disabilities, multilingual learners, and students living in homeless shelters. Not ready to become a member? Donate Now.