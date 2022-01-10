New York City Center Will Require COVID-19 Boosters Beginning January 31, 2022

New York City Center today announced that beginning January 31, 2022, all eligible artists, crew, staff, and audience members are required to provide proof of receiving a Covid-19 booster shot. This updated vaccination and booster policy applies to both adults and children, as approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. City Center reopened for in-person performances in October 2021 and will continue its full calendar of events for the 2021-2022 season with the upcoming Encores! production of The Tap Dance Kid, February 2 - 6.

Keeping the safety of artists, audiences, and staff as a top priority, all those eligible will need to provide proof of receiving a Covid-19 booster, in addition to being fully vaccinated. This extra level of protection is in response to the recent increase in Covid-19 infection rates.

Audience members who are not yet eligible for a Covid-19 booster are still able to attend but must provide proof that they are two weeks past a one-dose vaccine or both doses of a two-dose vaccine. Once eligible for the booster, audience members have a two-week grace period in which to obtain the booster for entry. Negative Covid tests for audience members, including children, will not be accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination and booster.

For more information on vaccine eligibility, visit CDC.gov.

Approved masks must be worn by audience members, staff, and crew at all times while inside City Center.

For the latest information on updated health, safety, and ticket policies, visit NYCityCenter.org/PlanYourVisit.