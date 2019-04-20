New York City Artists Come Together To Support The Youth Of The Bronx And Soualem, Morocco

New York City performers and artists of diverse backgrounds are coming together on Thursday, April 25, 2019 to sing and perform to benefit the Youth of the Bronx and Soualem, Morocco at SOLAS BAR, 232 East 9th Street, New York City.

"Showcase for a Cause - a Masquerade Fundraising Event" is a fundraising effort to support Unity Day - a career networking event on May 11th. The networking event will culminate with a one -year career mentorship. In cooperation with Fedcap, the program is geared towards the young people and young adults of the Bronx. In addition, the event will also help support a renovation project for the Soualem Elementary school in Morocco. Soualem is the poorest neighborhood in Casablanca, Morocco where children do not have access to basic school supplies and restrooms.

Performers include DJ Tommy Bones, Teresa Hui (The Big Bang Theory Musical Parody), Queen Ilise (singer-songwriter), Lauren Wagner (Paw Patrol North American Tour), Nishi Rajan (singer-songwriter), Joyce Lao, Esther Chen (stand-up comic) among others.......

