New York Choral Society Celebrates Epic Season Of Song With Annual Gala On March 30

The New York Choral Society, New York's pioneering symphonic chorus that explores unique collaboration and dynamic repertory, celebrates an epic season of large scale choral and multi-disciplinary collaborations with their annual gala, March 30, 2023, at the Metropolitan Club on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The Gala honors singer chair emeritus, and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of WW International, Michael Colosi for his many years of exemplary service to the organization as well as Virginia Stafford Otis, who celebrates her 50th anniversary with The New York Choral Society. The evening, hosted by actor and comedian Andy Peeke will welcome guest artists soprano Chantal Freeman and baritone Kenneth Overton. Guests will also view the world premiere of Angel of Light, the latest installment of the company's virtual film series Our Voices.

The 2022-2023 season is a notable one for the organization, bookended by two significant and ambitious projects. Last fall, sold out audiences enjoyed a historic staging of Duke Ellington's Sacred Concerts, and this June, the company prepares for the New York premiere of Adolphus Hailstork's cantata A Knee on the Neck at the newly renovated David Geffen Hall. Additional collaborations with the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra and the New York Youth Symphony round out the season offering works from Mozart, Bernstein, Mahler, and Vaughan Williams, The Gala evening aims to bolster support for this season's productions and community engagement programs in addition to ensuring the organization's commitment to present innovative, thought-provoking, and groundbreaking future programming.

Alongside a silent auction, live portraits by Trivia Hill and other festivities, ticket holders will also have a first look at the chorus' latest digital art collaboration, Angel of Light, featuring passages from Kevin Siegfried's new cantata, in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Tânia Cypriano. To date, the chorus's Our Voices digital series has presented eight short multi-disciplinary and collaborative art films to reimagine and redefine the experience of choral music, while activating discussions of social justice, equity, inclusion, peace, and love. All shorts are available to stream at https://www.nychoral.org and the company's YouTube page.

"We are thrilled to return to the legendary Metropolitan Club," says Executive Director Pat Owens. "March 30 marks our first in-person Gala since Spring 2019 and promises to be a very special evening of music and friendship that celebrates and supports the great work of our chorus"

"We are also so pleased to honor Michael Colosi who shepherded a foundational period of growth and innovation for The New York Choral Society," adds NYCHORAL's Board Chair. "We are deeply grateful to Michael and look forward to honoring and celebrating his many contributions to our chorus."

The New York Choral Society's Spring Gala will be held on March 30, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Metropolitan Club.

The New York Choral Society's Spring Gala will be held on March 30, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Metropolitan Club.

The Metropolitan Club is located at 1 East 60th Street at the corner of 5th Avenue.

The New York Choral Society's programs and performances are made possible The New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Additional support provided by the Inherent Foundation and The John N. Blackman Sr. Foundation.

Founded in 1959, the NY Choral Society is hailed as one of the mainstays of the city's music scene, known for its adventurous repertoire. Committed to presenting a diverse repertoire that spans from well-known choral works, great compositions rarely heard in concert halls, and newer culturally significant choral works, innovative collaborations and exceptional artistry highlight the essential joy and power of live choral music for New York patrons each season. Made up of more than 150 voices, ages 19-90, the chorus is led by Music Director David Hayes and performs at venues throughout the New York metropolitan area including Carnegie Hall, and partnered with major arts institutions like American Ballet Theatre, Lincoln Center, the New York City Ballet and Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, and many others. From their debut concert at the David Geffen Hall, formerly known as Philharmonic Hall with just over a dozen singers in 1965, the New York Choral Society continues to expand its artistic mission, educational commitment, and legacy, bringing choral music into the twenty-first century and beyond.