New York Butoh Institute to Present FIELD OF LOVE CIRCLE With Master Abhay Oyun

Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute will present Field of Love Circle, part of The Flower of Life Shamanistic Marathon, a shamanistic journey with Shaman Abbhay Oyun, on April 10, 2025 at 7pm at House of Yes. Join Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute in this amazing workshop series focused on bringing modern-day shamanistic events to New York. Tickets to each workshop cost $25-$55.

Join Butoh Institute for an extraordinary event of deep spiritual connection and personal transformation with the renowned Russian shaman Abhay Oyun. Whether you seek inner harmony, energetic protection, or a deeper understanding of ancient wisdom, this ritual circle will guide you on your path. A sacred gathering to awaken your inner spirit, tap into ancestral wisdom, and embrace personal empowerment.

For seven days, New Yorkers will have the opportunity to experience modern day shamanism with world renowned Abhay Oyun. Each day, either a class, workshop, or ritual circle will be offered in different locations in the city. A few highlights of our marathon are ritual circles in the middle of Times Square and at the iconic House of YES on April 6 and 10.

To book an individual session with Shaman Abhay Oyun while he is in New York, contact Abhay Oyun directly through his website (contact form) at www.abhayoyun.org.

A Workshop and Shamanistic Journey with Master Abhay Oyun Dates

Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 4pm-8pm

Field of Love Circle with Master Abhay Oyun Dates

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 | 7pm-8:30pm

Thursday, April 10, 2025| 7pm- 8:30pm

Friday, April 11, 2025 | 8pm-9:30pm

Individual Sessions

Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 9am-7pm

"Throughout its history, Butoh has often been compared to a shamanistic practice" says artistic Director Vangeline. "Butoh comes from Japan and is influenced by Asian somatic practices, which means that Butoh dancers approach their craft as an energy practice. In Butoh, we experience a deep connection with Nature, the world around us, and everything that exists--one of its principles is that we are all connected. Butoh work intersects with shamanism in several ways, as both focus on transformation, altered states of consciousness, and a deep connection to the unseen realms of existence.

For two decades, our company has focused on environmental and social healing, and our mission aligns with peaceful healing work. Today, it is extremely rare for anyone in our big cities to experience genuine shamanistic practices that have been passed down from generation to generation. Focusing on peace and healing seems really important, and we are really excited to bring this opportunity to New Yorkers."

This initiative for peace was born in response to what seems like a very stressful time in the history of the United States, to help reimagine what kind of community gatherings are possible in New York.