New York-Based Artist Launches Global Non-Profit, Art4Changes

Performance and visual artist, David Datuna, the New York-based artist who ate Maurizio Cattelan's $120K Art Basel Banana titled "The Comedian," is launching a global project with his non-profit Art4Changes in response to the global virus pandemic. Every dollar realized from the sale of all of his existing artwork sold during this time will go directly to virus fundraising efforts. Art4Changes allows the buyer to choose and make a direct donation which organization they want their contributions to go to including: The World Health Organization, International Red Cross and the CDC Foundation.

The artwork purchase process is completely transparent. The buyer chooses the work they want to purchase and chooses one of the above charities. The buyer can even choose the country to which they want to donate in particular. The buyer sends the total cost of the artwork (as listed on Art4Changes.com) directly to the charity. Art4Changes does not handle any financial transactions and makes no profit from the sale. Art4Changes then receives a transaction receipt from the charity from that individual. At that point, the buyer directly coordinates and pays for their preferred shipment and insurance. The courier then, contacts the artist regarding the pick-up details.

For additional background, Art4Changes is a charity project, which was founded by David Datuna and Art Marketing School, an online art marketing course from well-known artists, earlier this year that aims to fight global problems. Artists including Roger Ballen, Ultra Violet, William John Kennedy, Anthony Liggins, Conor Mccreedy and David Datuna, are donating their artwork to the cause. Art Marketing School is donating a free art therapy lecture for the cause, listed on the art4changes.com site. Additional supporters that are donating items for sale include: legendary NHL player, Alexander Ovechkin; Swiss watch company, Ernst Benz; Petochi Jewelry House and HOC Perfume Brand. All of the donated artifacts, memorabilia and merchandise are available on the Art4Change site to raise money for the virus research and treatment.





