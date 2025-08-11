New York Baltic Film Festival to Return This November; Early Bird Tickets Now On Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 8th Annual New York Baltic Film Festival (NYBFF) presented by Scandinavia House: The Nordic Center in America, will return this November, continuing its tradition of new films from the Baltic region to New York audiences.

The leading Baltic film festival in the U.S. will take place November 5-16, 2025, offering both in-person and virtual screenings. In-person screenings and events will take place November 5-9 at Scandinavia House in New York. An online version will once again be available to viewers across the U.S. via the Elevent streaming platform from November 10–16.

The full festival lineup will be announced in late September. Early Bird Passes are on sale now here through September 14; discounts are offered for in-person passes, VIP passes, and 5-Film packages.

ASF Program Manager & NYBFF Curator Kyle Reinhart states, "Since the New York Baltic Film Festival was founded eight years ago, we have seen an exponential growth in the stature and importance of Baltic cinema, with major wins at film festivals including last year’s Oscar for FLOW, the first Latvian film to achieve an Academy Award. A new generation of filmmakers is emerging with a distinct, brave and unique voice; meanwhile, older masters of Baltic cinema continue to produce films of the highest caliber. This year’s NYBFF will explore contemporary issues with an outlook to the future—which couldn’t be brighter. Please join us in November to 'See the World Through Baltic Eyes.'"

Pricing

In-Person Pass: $100/$70 ASF Members (regular $125/$95 ASF Members)

VIP Pass: $350 (regular $425)

5-Film Package: $55/$35 ASF Members (regular $65/$45 ASF Members)

ABOUT THE NEW YORK BALTIC FILM FESTIVAL

Established in 2018, the New York Baltic Film Festival is presented and organized by Scandinavia House in collaboration with the Embassy of Estonia, Consulate General of Lithuania, Honorary Consulate of Latvia in Vermont, and Permanent Mission of Latvia to the United Nations in New York. Financial support for the festival comes from the Estonian Film Institute, National Film Center of Latvia, and Lithuanian Film Center, with additional sponsorship by the American-Scandinavian Foundation, American Latvian Association, Edhard Corporation, Estonian Ministry of Culture, Estonian American National Council (EKRÜ), World Federation of Free Latvians (PBLA), Honorary Consulate General of Latvia in New York, Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, Baltic Film Media and Arts School at Tallinn University, Narbutas, and Sondra Litvatytė.