New World Stages Will Require Vaccinations for Audience Members, Performers, Backstage Crew and Theatre Staff

New World Stages has announced that they will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021.

See their tweet below:

New World Stages will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Full details here: https://t.co/36mDC7eF6O pic.twitter.com/YDjgXS4y5W - New World Stages (@newworldstages) July 30, 2021

The Shubert Organization has stated that 'Everyone in the theatre must wear acceptable face coverings at all times, including during the show, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. All face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings.'

The Shubert Organization has revealed through their website, the following information regarding the vaccination requirement:

For performances through October 31, 2021:

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date you are attending must be:

at least 14 days after your second dose of an FDA or WHO authorized two dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after your single dose of an FDA or WHO authorized single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The only exception to the above will be for guests under the age of 12, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief. Guests requesting an exemption must provide proof of at least one of the following, in addition to properly wearing a mask inside the building:

negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance, or

negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance.

Guests may present proof of vaccination or a negative test on paper or a smartphone. For example, New York State residents, or anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, may present proof through the use of the Excelsior Pass.

In addition to proof of vaccination, all guests 18 years or older must also present a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport. Guests under 18 may also use a school photo ID. Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the above requirements.

Guests who do not comply with these protocols will be denied entry or asked to leave the theatre.



For performances starting November 1, 2021: Policies will be announced at a later date.

For more information visit: https://shubert.nyc/about-us/covid-19/