New Work by Duane Michals, Molly A. Greene, Jordan Eagles and More Featured in Inaugural Greenhouse Auctions Sale

The sale take place December 2, with early bidding now live.

Greenhouse Auctions, a new model for supporting and discovering artists, today announced the dynamic range of offerings available in its inaugural themed sale, Sourdough. Providing collectors the opportunity to support and directly acquire works from today's rising and established artists, the inaugural sale features new and never-before-seen pieces, including art created exclusively for Greenhouse Auctions by Jordan Eagles, Molly A. Greene, Aaron Elvis Jupin, Duane Michals, Vernon O'Meally, Grear Patterson, and Darren Waterston among others. Sourdough takes place online on Wednesday, December 2, starting at 12 p.m. EST with early bidding now live. A percentage of every sale commission is donated to a newly-created art history scholarship for historically Black college and university (HBCU) students through the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).



Featuring works created during the pandemic lockdown, the December sale Sourdough represents an international lineup of artists working across a range of media-including works on paper, paintings, found object assemblages, and sculptures-as well as works offered by dynamic and reputable galleries from around the world, including DC Moore Gallery (New York), Gallery FIFTY ONE (Antwerp), Inman Gallery (Houston), LnS Gallery (Miami), and Sommer Contemporary Art (Tel Aviv and Zurich), among others. Works featured in the sale explore salient issues of our present moment, from the effects of the pandemic, to isolation, racial justice, and the resilience of the human mind in times of crises. With all pieces estimated under $20,000, Greenhouse Auctions fosters an underserved area of the art market and provides an approachable entry-point for new collectors as well as artists whose markets are growing rapidly. Ahead of the live auction on December 2, bidders can explore Greenhouse's interactive online catalogue to hear directly from the artists in videos about their work and learn more about their practices.



"The Greenhouse browsing and bidding experience is designed as an approachable and unpretentious way for collectors to discover exciting rising artists and for new collectors to get started. Because Greenhouse only accepts submissions from artists and galleries, collectors can be confident in the provenance of their acquisitions. They can also feel good about their collecting activities directly supporting the artists and galleries that power the art world. The response to Greenhouse's new model has already been incredibly enthusiastic, from collectors, galleries, advisors, and artists alike, and I am thrilled to finally unveil the outstanding caliber of artists and works that comprise the inaugural sale," said Greenhouse Auctions Founder, Shlomi Rabi.



Online bidding registration is open at greenhouseauctions.net through December 2.

Early bidding now live.



Sellers include the galleries DC Moore Gallery (New York), Inman Gallery (Texas), Gallery FIFTY ONE (Antwerp), ABXY (New York), gallery here (Pittsburgh), LnS Gallery (Miami), Meislin Projects (New York), and Sommer Contemporary Art (Tel Aviv), and artists Shai Azoulay, Arpaïs Du Bois, Jordan Eagles, Nick Farhi, Molly A. Greene, Amanda Gentry, Michal Helfman, Aaron Elvis Jupin, Erin Loree, T. Eliott Mansa, Duane Michals, Sophy Naess, Vernon O'Meally, William Osorio, Grear Patterson, Tony Vazquez-Figueroa, and Darren Waterston.

