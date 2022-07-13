New Unique Entertainment Experience LEGERDEMAIN Comes to NYC Nightly Next Month

A new magical experience, Legerdemain, is playing in New York City for a strictly limited engagement from August 3 - 13 in the East Village (150 First Ave).

Here's what they can reveal: Legerdemain harkens back to the days of Houdini marveling onlookers with the sleight-est of hands. The experience, created by and featuring Jonathan Levit and Benjamin Schrader, invites guests to an intimate specialty event. Audiences are enveloped in rich storytelling that weaves up-close magic, curious comedy, and custom cocktails.

Legerdemain appears from the smoke for an extremely limited time, with an exclusive capacity of 40 guests per show. This curated entertainment event will be the rarest ticket in town, putting those who experience it in a truly select club. Tickets are $115 dollars, and include cocktails served throughout the evening; to purchase, please click here, or email legerdemainrsvp@gmail.com.

The rest you'll have to experience for yourself - if you can get a seat.