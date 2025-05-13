New Trans-Punk-Horrorshow Roars Across NYC This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mary & The Shelleys on the BURIED ALIVE!!! TOUR, running June - July 2025, throughout New York City. Mary & The Shelleys is a Trans-Punk Horror Extravaganza created by writer-performer L.X Moon with music inspired by Joan Jett, Blondie, Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cramps, Misfits, The Cure, and many more.

Come jam with Mary, freshly reanimated in a backwater Texas laboratory, as she wanders/is chased from town to town searching for clues from her past. Down and out, she's taken in by Igor, the proprietor of a seedy "monster bar." There, a suave vampire-greaser sweeps Mary off her feet with their thirst for blood and adrenaline, but Mary soon wonders if she is also being drained of her passion, curiosity, and self-worth.

Directed by Maeve Aurora Chapman and featuring Drag King superstars CREACHUR and Alex Cadabra, this show is BY Trans folks, FOR Trans folks, embracing ALL. Mary & The Shelleys roars loud and proud while offering a safe haven, a call to arms, a celebration of the weird, strange, Queer!

This show will be hitting the road on the BURIED ALIVE!!! TOUR - From smaller, more intimate nights at UNDER St. Marks and The Rat NYC to more club/cabaret settings through 3 Dollar Bill and 54 Below. Whatever your pleasure, there are many opportunities to let loose and join the army of the UNDEAD!

While you're there, check out Mary's first single, "CUTTING ROOM FLOOR" via the Soundcloud link. Be on the lookout for more news, behind-the-scenes, and spine-tingling fun!