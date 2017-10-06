New Temptations Musical 'AIN'T TOO PROUD' Breaks Berkeley Rep's House Record

Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced that the world-premiere musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the highest-grossing production in its nearly 50- year history. With box office receipts already exceeding $3.1 million - and sales still not completed - Ain't Too Proud has become a bona fide hit.

"We are thrilled with the success of this show," says Managing Director Susan Medak, "and equally thrilled that its success will help us support so many other productions that are also wonderful but may not have as monumental a reach."

The show, originally scheduled for a limited run, was extended an additional four weeks to meet demand, and must close on November 5.

An electrifying new musical about the life and times of The Temptations, the greatest R&B group of all time (Billboard Magazine 2017). They were five young guys on the streets of Detroit when they were discovered by Berry Gordy, who signed them to his legendary new label. After 24 attempts, they finally had a hit and the rest is history-how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the nation fell into civil unrest. Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Olivier Award-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, and two-time Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff bring you this thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal. Iconic hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and the signature dance moves that made the "Classic Five" Temptations part of our cultural history forever.

Cast members include Esther Antoine (Swing), Derrick Baskin (Otis Williams), Shawn Bowers (Lamont), Jeremy Cohen (Shelly Berger), E. Clayton Cornelious (Richard Street), James Harkness (Paul Williams), Rodney Earl Jackson jr. (Swing), Taylor Symone Jackson (Johnnie Mae), Jared Joseph (Melvin Franklin), Jahi Kearse (Berry Gordy), Jarvis B. Manning, Jr. (Al Bryant), Jeremy Pope (Eddie Kendricks), Devin L. Roberts (Swing), Rashidra Scott (Josephine), Caliaf St. Aubyn (Dennis Edwards), Ephraim Sykes (David Ruffin), Nasia Thomas (Tammi Terrell), Christian Thompson (Smokey Robinson), and Candice Marie Woods (Diana Ross).

The creative team includes Robert Brill (scenic designer), Paul Tazewell (costume designer), Howell Binkley (lighting designer), Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound designer), Peter Nigrini (projection designer), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig designer), and Steve Rankin (fight director). Orchestrations are by Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour.

For the 2017-18 season Berkeley Rep recognizes the generosity of its season sponsors: BART, Peet's Coffee, and Wells Fargo. Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations is also made possible by the support of individual season sponsors Michael and Sue Steinberg, executive sponsors Jean and Michael Strunsky and The Ira and Leonore S. Gershwin Philanthropic Fund, and show sponsor Mechanics Bank Wealth Management.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its core values of imagination and excellence, as well as its educated and adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. In four decades, four million people have enjoyed nearly 400 shows at Berkeley Rep. These shows have gone on to win five Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, and many other honors. In recognition of its place on the national stage, Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. Its bustling facilities - which include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, the Berkeley Rep School of Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org.

Photo courtesy of Berkeley Rep/Photo credit: Kevin Berne.

Related Articles