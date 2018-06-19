New Rehearsal Space Headed for Times Square

New York City has always suffered from a lack of space and Broadway has been far from exempt. Incoming shows battle for theatres in order to find their stage; however, this isn't the only venue that leads to issues. Rehearsal space is few and far between. According to the New York Post, some of Broadway's best are teaming up with Open Jar Studios to open a new venue where shows can rehearse.

The superstars behind this project include Carousel star Joshua Henry, big name producer Barry Weissler, choreographer and director Susan Stroman, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, lighting designers Ken Billington and Howell Binkley, and more.

The new rehearsal spaces will be at 1601 Broadway, which is currently being renovated. Rehearsal rooms will occupy the entire 11th and 12th floors, making the venue the largest rehearsal space in New York. Renovations are being overseen by chairman of Vornado Realty Trust Steve Roth who happens to be the wife of Darryl Roth and father of Jordan Roth, head of Jujamcyn.

The space is slated for completion in January of 2019.

For more visit New York Post here.

Photo: Ariana DeBose and cast in rehearsal for A Bronx Tale at New 42nd Street Studios

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You