New Musical WET Announces Staged Reading

WET, a new musical by Janelle Lawrence, has its New York Premiere at Town Stages (221 West Broadway) in Downtown Manhattan on Friday, October 22 at 7pm. A Facilitated talkback follows the reading.

How hard do you love? How deep is your love? What's worth getting wet? Come meet June, a young Black Queer at the apex of her Queer, Modern, Romance in this immersed experience you won't wanna miss.

The reading stars Princess Sasha Vinctomé (June), Ashley Victoria Scott (Londyn), Mariyea (Kiesha), Milo Longenecker (Mars), and Peyton Bristol (Gallery Owner / Boss Lady / Whyte Girl / Other Whyte Girl), with Mayadevi Ross reading stage directions. WET is directed by Scout Davis (they/them) with directional consulting by Gabriel Torres (he/him). Leana Gardella serves as intimacy director, and Maya Carney, Lester St. Louis, and Whyzman adding musical blessings.

This is a free event through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), Queens Theatre and TOWN STAGES; optional donations can be collected at the door or online by a WET team member. All must RSVP to confirm your attendance either in-person or for the virtual presentation [https://tinyurl.com/WETreading] . To attend this event you must show a vaccination card or have a NYC approved exemption with proper COVID-19 test documentation.