New Musical LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL Will Debut This Summer and Release Concept Album

A new musical set in New Orleans, conceived and written by Tony Award winner Jack Viertel with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Broadway’s Sonny Paladino, will premiere at The Phoenix Theatre Company this summer, directed and choreographed by Sara Edwards.

In celebration of the first preview of this world premiere in Phoenix on August 6, Joy Machine Records will release a concept album of the show, featuring songs made famous by everyone from Bessie Smith to Dr. John, Professor Longhair, The Meters, Harry Connick, Jr., Rebirth Brass Band and Randy Newman among many others. Produced by Sonny Paladino, the recording will highlight performances by John Edwards, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, Tony Award winner Lauren Patten, Jonny Rosch, Rashidra Scott, and Alysha Umphress, with a guest appearance by the Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo, produced by The Phoenix Theatre Company in association with Michael P. Kruke and Ram Narasimhan, is a journey through “The Big Easy” as resilience, joy and iconic songs tell the story of a young woman rediscovering life in the city’s embrace. It runs August 6 to August 31 with an official opening on August 8 in the Hormel Theater at The Phoenix Theatre Company (1825 N. Central Avenue) as part of their 105th season. Tickets on sale now at www.phoenixtheatre.com.

"I’ve been in love with the music of New Orleans since I bought my first Jelly Roll Morton record at the age of 15,” said Book Writer Jack Viertel. “It was when I began regular visits in the early ‘70s that I came to understand the music is nothing more or less than an outgrowth of the irresistible spirit of the people themselves and the place they call home: Thrilling, sexy, celebratory, sometimes heartbreaking but always unique and authentic. Capturing that spirit led me to conceive Let The Good Times Roll, and I’m thrilled to be working with The Phoenix Theater Company. With it’s deeply experienced artists and staff and its smart and curious audiences, it’s a wonderful place to begin this journey."

"Let the Good Times Roll was presented as a reading in our 2024 Festival of New American Theatre, and watching it grow into a full production has been incredibly rewarding,” said Artistic Director Michael Barnard. “Developing new work is a vital part of our mission, and we are committed to continuing that work and helping launch the next generation of theatre."

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL: A New Orleans Gumbo is a vibrant musical journey through the heart and soul of “The Big Easy,” a city that has always risen from hardship with determination and joy. Featuring six diverse characters, this world premiere captures New Orleans’ history, trials and triumphs through music and spirit. From the Great Flood to Hurricane Katrina, this is a celebration of resilience, culture, and the unshakeable joie de vivre of New Orleans.

“When Let the Good Times Roll was shown to me, I loved the concept immediately,” said Producer Michael P. Kruke. “And I was aware of the success of Phoenix Theatre having led to a strong desire to expand their profile beyond Arizona. Here was an idea that could create recognition for them on a national scale and at the same time give them an opportunity to present a world premiere with Broadway veterans, with a collection of irresistible songs and with a feeling of pure celebration.”

The cast features William Bailey* (Onyx); Scott Davidson* (Captain); Gina Guarino* (Wanda); Miciah Lathan* (Maretha); Carmiña Monserrat* (Liza Jane); Tre Moore* (L.D.); Ernest Allen (Swing); Savannah Inez (Swing); and Robert Watson (Understudy).

*Denotes members of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.