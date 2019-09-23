New Musical BETWEEN THE LINES Will Premiere Off-Broadway in Spring 2020
New musical Between the Lines will begin performances on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and officially open in May 2020 at Off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage (305 West 43rd Street).
Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Lortel & Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Disney Animation's Olaf's Frozen Adventure).
Based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha Van Leer, Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.
Producer Daryl Roth said, "At the heart of good theatre is a story worth telling. When I first read this book by Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer, I was captivated and felt it had the potential to become a beautiful musical. I am always drawn to material that sheds light on women's stories, and encourages my daughter's and granddaughters' generations to find their own strength, truth, and confidence. Between the Lines does just that. The gifted composer and lyricist, Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, have written an amazing score, and I'm thrilled to be giving them their well-deserved New York debut."
Casting, design team and an Opening Night date will be announced shortly. Tickets for Between the Lines will go on sale beginning Tuesday, October 15, and will range from $55 - $125. For more information visit www.BetweenTheLinesMusical.com.
Between the Lines is produced by Daryl Roth.
While Between the Lines is not being produced by Second Stage Theatre, Second Stage will be offering performances to their subscribers.
Between the Lines made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in Fall 2017, where the musical broke box office records and the Kansas City Star called the show, "a whimsical, wonderful production," and Broadway World raved, "It is a throwback to the prototypical well-conceived, masterfully executed, tuneful, funny, appropriately danced, and professionally acted example of what you hope a Broadway style musical might aspire to be at its best." In January 2018, a sold out concert version of Between the Lines was presented at the 92Y in Manhattan.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are developing a comic musical retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.... (read more)
All Broadway Theatres Will Offer 'My First Broadway Show' Stickers
The Broadway League is rolling out a new initiative for Broadway's first-time audience members!... (read more)
Netflix Will Adapt Jason Robert Brown's 13 Into a Family Film
According to Deadline, Netflix will turn Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 into a movie, featuring new songs by Brown, an adapted script by Robert ... (read more)
Photo Flash: SLAVE PLAY Creator Jeremy O. Harris Hosts 'Black Out'
Yesterday evening in New York City, Broadway's SLAVE PLAY and its creator, playwright Jeremy O. Harris hosted BLACK OUT during the show's previews. BL... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look At The World Premiere of THE KING'S SPEECH
Chicago Shakespeare Theater's North American Premiere production of David Seidler's The King's Speech opens tonight in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare... (read more)
Broadway Hopeful LES BELLES-SOEURS Musical Will Hold a Reading This Week
An English-language musical inspired by Quebecer Michel Tremblay's play Les Belles-soeurs, is hoping to head to Broadway, according to Montreal Gazett... (read more)