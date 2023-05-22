New Multimedia Performance PROJECT CABIN Premieres at University Settlement In New York's Chinatown

[New York City, May 20] - CHUANG Stage is thrilled to announce the upcoming presentation of Cabin, a performance piece that has been under extensive development as part of their Prototype NYC project. Audiences will have the opportunity to embark on a transformative journey as they experience this thought-provoking performance on May 24 and 25 at the renowned Performance Project@University Settlement, located in the vibrant heart of New York's Chinatown.

Drawing inspiration from the profound literary works of the acclaimed Chinese female novelist Can Xue, Cabin ingeniously weaves together the fragments of a family's video footage to create a non-linear narrative that blurs the boundaries between reality and imagination. This immersive experience challenges viewers to examine the very nature of "truth," unravel the complexities of its pursuit, and discover the authentic individuals hidden behind the distorted truths shaped by divergent perspectives.

Conceived and directed by interdisciplinary artist Star Yuexing Sun (China), Cabin stands as a testament to the power of artistic exploration and introspection. Reflecting on the piece, Sun shares, "Through Cabin, I aim to invite audiences to think about the subject matter that is often avoided to talk about but only talked around, like political opinions, gender identity on many family tables under an invisible social pressure. Those subjects are always essential parts of defining who we really are so we must open up a way to approach our own truth."

As an integral part of FlowFest 2023, where Sun serves as an Emerging Artist Fellow, Cabin showcases the artistic innovation and creativity that defines this exceptional event. The production challenges traditional performance norms and pushes boundaries to offer a truly unique and transformative experience.

"We are thrilled to support Star Yuexing Sun and the remarkable work she has created with Cabin," says Alison Yueming Qu, Executive Director of CHUANG Stage. "This thought-provoking performance exemplifies our commitment to fostering emerging talent and showcasing innovative art that challenges conventional norms. Cabin promises to leave a lasting impact on all who experience it."

Tickets for Cabin at FlowFest 2023 are available now. To secure your seat and obtain further information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2243742®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fflowfest2023.bpt.me?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/. The performances will be held at Speyer Hall, University Settlement, situated at 184 Eldridge St., New York City, 10002, United States. Showtimes are at 7:30 PM on both May 24 and 25.