New Frank Wildhorn Musical THE SONG OF BERNADETTE to Have World Premiere at Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 season which is set to include a world premiere Broadway-bound new musical from Tony-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn, the regional premiere of a sparkling revue celebrating Disney's Broadway hits, and the Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster Evita, being presented as a full production following two pandemic delays.

The final show of the 2022-2023 season will be The Song of Bernadette, presented May 19 - June 11, 2023. This world premiere developmental production, presented in partnership with Indie Theatrical and by Special Arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical, is a breathtaking musical based on the novel 'The Song of Bernadette' by Franz Werfel. It tells the true story of Bernadette Soubirous, a young and impoverished girl living in the French town of Lourdes who sees a vision that would change her life, the town of Lourdes, and the world forever.

This inspiring and empowering story of hope and perseverance is composed by Broadway's Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel), directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Disney's Newsies, My Fair Lady, Schmigadoon!), with a book by award-winning playwright, Rinne B. Groff, lyrics by CMA winner and Grammy-nominee Robin Lerner, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Jason Howland.

Check back tomorrow for the BroadwayWorld exclusive premiere of a new track from the musical, a song called "Living Out Loud" sung by Carrie Maolakos.

The 2022-2023 season launches with the smash Broadway hit Mamma Mia! from Sept. 23 - October 16, 2022. This ultimate feel-good show features hit music from one of the most popular international groups of all time, ABBA. Mamma Mia! tells the humorous and touching story of a young woman's search for her birth father on the eve of her wedding. The musical ran on Broadway for almost 15 years and has been performed in more than 40 countries and across five continents. It will mark a Skylight premiere.

Skylight will ring in the holidays with a brand-new musical revue, A Jolly Holiday - Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits from Nov. 18 - Dec. 31, 2022. Featuring 30 favorite songs from Disney's biggest Broadway hits, this will be only the second time the show has been staged and marks a regional premiere. A Jolly Holiday is sure to be an instant family classic. A host of phenomenal singers alongside an ensemble of talented youth performers welcome you to a holiday party that entertains with such memorable and hummable songs as "Be Our Guest" (Beauty & the Beast), "Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid), "Santa Fe" (Newsies), "Step in Time" (Mary Poppins), "Circle of Life" (The Lion King), "Bare Necessities" (The Jungle Book), "Let it Go" (Frozen) and many more. Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger will direct.

Originally scheduled as a concert version and then delayed due to the pandemic, Evita will be presented as a fully staged production from Feb. 3-19, 2023. This is the first time Skylight has produced the seven-time Tony Award-winning megawatt musical considered a Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber masterpiece. The story follows Eva Duarte and her meteoric rise from impoverished child to wife of Argentine president Juan Perón to becoming the most powerful woman in Latin America. The production features Rána Roman as Eva Perón and Andrew Varela as Juan Perón.

In a first-of-its-kind production, Skylight presents one of the most hilarious plays ever written - and adds live music! Noises Off by Michael Frayn will be presented March 17 - April 2, 2023. This side-splitting backstage farce is given a Skylight twist with the addition of live accompaniment by a singer and house band, "The Sardines," playing songs written by Combustible Edison, a 1990s group inspired by a 1950s-cocktail-lounge groove. Effervescent tunes and zany showbiz shenanigans will create a Noises Off unlike any other. Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger will direct.

"Last season showed us that audiences are ready, willing and eager to enjoy live music theatre again," said Unger. "We have put together a thrilling season. It features some exciting "firsts" - premieres, blockbusters, major partnerships, and a few surprises that let us spread our wings and soar."

Skylight Music Theatre Celebrates 63rd Season in 2022-2023

Skylight Premiere!

MAMMA MIA!

Sept. 23 - Oct. 16, 2022

Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus

And some songs by Stig Anderson

Book by Catherine Johnson

Originally Conceived by Judy Craymer

Travel to a Greek island paradise for this ultimate feel-good show! Hit music from the super group ABBA tells the humorous and touching story of a young woman's search for her birth father on the eve of her wedding. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. 23 songs. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Production sponsors Herb Zien and Liz Levins



Regional Premiere!

A JOLLY HOLIDAY

Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits

Nov. 18 - Dec. 31, 2022

Book by Sandy Rustin

Directed by Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger

Ring in the holidays with a brand-new musical revue featuring 30 favorite songs from Disney's biggest Broadway hits. A cast of phenomenal singers including an ensemble of talented youth performers will celebrate the season in style with a festive holiday party for the ages.

Sponsored by Private Asset Management Baird

"Embraceable, energetic, and effervescent!" - New Jersey Stage

Skylight Premiere!

EVITA

Feb. 3-19, 2023

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

With Rána Roman as Eva Perón Andrew Varela as Juan Perón

Originally scheduled as a concert version and then delayed due to the pandemic, Evita will be presented as a fully staged production. It is the first time Skylight has produced the seven-time Tony Award-winning megawatt musical. Considered a Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber masterpiece, the story follows Eva Duarte and her meteoric rise from impoverished child to wife of Argentine president Juan Perón to becoming the most powerful woman in Latin America.



Skylight Premiere!

NOISES OFF

March 17 - April 2, 2023

By Michael Frayn

With Music by Combustible Edison

Directed by Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger

Skylight presents one of the most hilarious plays ever written - and adds live music! This hit, side-splitting backstage farce has live accompaniment by a singer and our house band, "The Sardines," playing songs written by Combustible Edison, a 1990s group inspired by a 1950s-cocktail-lounge groove. Effervescent tunes and showbiz shenanigans create a first-of-its-kind production on Skylight's stage.

Broadway Bound!

THE SONG OF BERNADETTE

May 19 - June 11, 2023

Book by Rinne B. Groff

Music by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel)

Lyrics by Robin Lerner

Directed & Choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Disney's Newsies, My Fair Lady, Schmigadoon!)

Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements by Jason Howland

Based on the novel 'The Song of Bernadette' by Franz Werfel

Presented in partnership with Indie Theatrical and by Special Arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical

See this Broadway-bound major new musical first at Skylight! This world premiere developmental production is composed by Broadway's Frank Wildhorn. The breathtaking musical is based on the true story (made into a novel and film) of a young girl from the French town of Lourdes who sees a vision that changes her life, and her town, forever.

Presented as part of World Premiere Wisconsin Statewide Festival

Subscriber Add-Ons

While not part of a subscription package, subscribers have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the following at subscriber prices before they go on sale to the general public.

MKE MaKEs Premiere!

BIPOC NEW MUSICAL WORKS FESTIVAL

Staged Concert Readings

Dates to be Announced

After a pandemic delay, these concert readings of never-before-produced musicals by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) writers and composers will be presented in concert readings. Finalists were selected from over 30 submissions from across the country for the MKE MaKEs New Musical Works series.

New Skylight Series!

SKYLIGHT PRESENTS! One-Night-Only Concerts

Join Skylight in the beautiful Cabot Theatre for one-night-only events featuring guest artists presenting tributes to some of the best-known names in pop music.

Sweet Baby James

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Nashville's Sweet Baby James presents his popular acoustic "Walking Man" show featuring the timeless music of six-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member James Taylor. Bill Griese (aka "Sweet Baby James") is like listening and seeing the legend himself. Griese is not a James Taylor impersonator, but an artist paying tribute to an American original.

An Evening with Prince and Michael Jackson

Friday, January 20, 2023

An evening with Prince and Michael Jackson pays tribute to the music of two icons who brought such hits as "Let's Go Crazy," "Pretty Young Thing," "Rock with You," and "Purple Rain" performed by Gabriel Sanchez (The Prince Experience) and Sam Guyton (Generation Z). In addition to their electrifying vocals, Sanchez and Guyton are also featured on guitar and keys. Special guest artists: Iman Khan (background vocals) and Nicole Marie (flute).

Dancing Queen - An ABBA Salute

Friday, February 24, 2023

If Skylight's Mamma Mia! made you hungry for more ABBA, this ultimate tribute by the Midwest's longtime #1 ABBA tribute band will give those disco shoes another workout. Offering musical precision, flair and fashion, this ABBA experience is led by the dynamic duo of Agnetha and Frida featuring a repertoire of over 30 all-time favorite hits from "Waterloo" to "Mamma Mia," and "SOS" to "Knowing Me Knowing You," and from "Honey Honey," to "Voulez-Vous."



