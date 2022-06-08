New Frank Wildhorn Musical, REUNION Holds Workshop This Week Starring Carmen Cusack, Jeremy Kushnier, and More!

"Reunion," is an original musical celebration of the Laurel Canyon sound as imagined by Grammy and Tony nominated Composer, Frank Wildhorn ("Jekyll & Hyde", "Bonnie & Clyde", "The Scarlet Pimpernel") with book and lyrics by multi-award winning Rinne B Groff. Grammy Award winning producer, Peter Asher, (Peter & Gordon, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Cher, Diana Ross serves as the music consultant. Executive Producer, Louis Hobson and his Indie Theatrical, is spearheading the show about a 70s Laurel Canyon inspired band reuniting 20 years later. The Producers have put together this "dream team" of industry powerhouses to bring the new musical to life.

The story of "Reunion" tells the tale of the fictitious band Archer, as the members look back on their storied career throughout the multi-layered piece. Tony nominated Broadway star, Carmen Cusack, Jeremy Kushnier, Jim Hogan and Alex Sturtevant are confirmed for the workshop of the project which began its "first look" 29 hour industry read this week. More announcements to come including casting details and live shows.

Frank Wildhorn says, "Reunion" is a labor of BIG love. Writing the score brings me back to my musical roots in the 70s - rock, pop, folk, soul - all the music I adored and played in those days. Rinne and I have had too much fun writing this, and working with the legend, Peter Asher is inspiring and probably the coolest thing ever! 'Reunion', and the band, ARCHER, forever!"

Hobson says, "I grew up discovering music and falling in love with bands like The Beatles, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell and Crosby Stills, Nash & Young. For me, the songs created by Frank and Rinne are like sifting through that dusty LP collection on my dad's shelf and unearthing an incredible undiscovered gem of a band. The music and the story is a peek behind the curtain and a love letter to the music of 1970s Laurel Canyon that defined a generation. Having a legend like Peter Asher onboard to help tell it, a guy who was there for it all, is just incredible."

Peter Asher weighs in: "Working with Frank and Louis on 'Reunion' takes us back to a classic musical era which is still relevant today. It takes us inside the life of the fictitious but utterly realistic band, ARCHER. We learn to share their dreams and disappointments; to love, treasure and remember their hits, brilliant new songs from Frank Wildhorn and Rinne B. Groff and to understand their stories and the history of the band. As we join the musicians in their quest to get back together for a special gig we learn so much not just about the band and its members but about human nature and music, about love, ambition and family, and about the determination and the frailties that we all of us share."

Peter's real life experience and musical history serves as a perfect guide in creating the realism for "Reunion". He explains: "To anyone who studies what it is like to be a member of a highly successful band, the surprise is not that so many such bands break up at their peak - it is rather that any of them do NOT!", he continues, "The musical disagreements, the personal misadventures, the friendships and the love affairs, the collaborations and the resentments all grow more intense once money and fame are added to the mixture and working together becomes immensely complicated. This play gets it right on all levels: artistically and personally."

On her role in "Reunion," Carmen Cusack says, "I'm beyond thrilled to work with Peter again and a bonus treat to get to know and work with Frank! The music just keeps pouring outta him. He's a force!"

Set on the Sunset Strip circa 1996 "Reunion" follows the story of the famed venue, Red Room, the launch pad of many great rock, folk, soul and country stars. The club is sadly about to be turned into a Starbucks and in an attempt to save it, the founder reaches out to lead singer, Harrison Stone of the infamous band Archer. It's been twenty years since a catastrophic night when the group's final break-up played out live in front of a captivated and horrified audience.Twenty years have passed since Harrison, Mac and Jessie have been together in that room, no less preparing to play live again. The big question remains, "Can they reunite for one last jam to save their beloved home and probably themselves?"

ABOUT REUNION

The team bringing "Reunion" together is: Music by Frank Wildhorn ("Jekyll & Hyde", "Bonnie and Clyde", "The Scarlet Pimpernel"). Book by Rinne B. Groff ("The Woman's Party", "The Ruby Sunrise", "Saved"). Lyrics by Rinne B. Groff. Directed by Gabriel Barre ("Amazing Grace", "The Wild Party", "Almost, Maine"). Music Consulting by Peter Asher. Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Jason Howland ("Paradise Square", "Beautiful" "Little Women" "Jekyll & Hyde")

Produced by Indie Theatrical.

REUNION, A NEW MUSICAL Synopsis

"It's 1996, and the famed Red Room music club on Sunset Boulevard-the launch pad of so many great folk, rock, and country stars from the late Sixties through the Eighties and beyond-is about to be turned into a Starbucks. In a desperate Hail Mary attempt to save the club, the founder reaches out to Harrison Stone of the infamous band Archer. It's been twenty years since the catastrophic night when the group's final break-up played out in real time in front of a captivated and horrified audience. It has been twenty years since Harrison, Mac and Jessie have been together in the same space, no less played together. The big question remains, "Can they reunite for one last jam to save their beloved home and probably themselves?"

Photo Credit: Indie Theatrical/Reunion Musical