New Director Of New York Youth Symphony Musical Theater Songwriting Program Looks To Inspire The Next Generation Of Theater Writers

Michael Kooman has been appointed Director of the NYYS Musical Theater Songwriting Program, beginning with 2023/24 season.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo 4 Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway

Composing music and writing lyrics can often be a daunting task. But when you have a mentor who has life experiences to help guide you and a class full of people to bounce your work off of, it all becomes possible.

Michael Kooman, who recently composed the acclaimed musical, Romantics Anonymous and was a series songwriter on Disney Junior's Vampirina looks to use his own successes and life experiences as he takes the helm of the New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program.

Michael Kooman has been appointed Director of the NYYS Musical Theater Songwriting Program, beginning with 2023/24 season. Mr. Kooman follows Anna Jacobs, who will step down from her position at the end of the 2022/23 season after five seasons. "I am honored and excited to join the NYYS team at a time when it is soaring to new heights, explained Mr. Kooman. "The Musical Theater Songwriting program is doing incredible and invaluable work to open the world of musical writing to young people in New York, and I will do all I can to inspire and lead the next generation of writers."

"We are so excited to have Michael on board and continue this great program of encouraging young people and their love of musical theater," says Elliott Forrest, WQXR Host, NYYS Trustee, and member in the MTS Director Search Committee. "Michael, who is so respected in the Broadway community, will be an inspiration and great mentor to our aspiring students." The New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program is specially designed to lead students between the ages of 12 to 22 through a range of musical theater songwriting processes.

In weekly seminars, students learn about key songwriting tools, explore the relationship between music and language, discover the power of writer and performer collaborations and foster an artistic community. They discover the world of professional musical theater through visits from Broadway producers, directors, choreographers, designers, composers, librettists, actors, and musicians, as well as field trips to see professional productions and concerts. The Musical Theater Songwriting program is part of the New York Youth Symphony and is made possible by generous grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, and the ASCAP Foundation Irving Caesar Fund.

Michael Kooman is an Emmy-nominated composer for the stage and screen. His most recent musical, ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS, debuted to rave reviews at Shakespeare's Globe. He has written over 150 songs for the television show VAMPIRINA, an animated musical TV series that airs on Disney Junior worldwide. Other television songwriting work includes RIDLEY JONES, DEAD END: PARANORMAL PARK, and SPIRIT RANGERS. His original musicals include THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES (VillageTheater), ORPHIE & THE BOOK OF HEROES (The Kennedy Center), THE ENLIGHTENMENT OF PERCIVAL VONSCHMOOTZ (Canadian Music Theatre Project), JUDGE JACKIE: DISORDER IN THE COURT (Pittsburgh CLO), GOLDEN GATE (Williamstown Theatre Festival), DANI GIRL, HOMEMADE FUSION (London's Ambassadors Theater, Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and JUNIOR CLAUS (Orlando Repertory Theatre). Awards and honors include the Fred Ebb Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, the Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award, the Samuel French Next Step Award, and the Burton Lane Award.




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Will Lead DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway Photo
Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Will Lead DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company will present Tony & Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber in the new Broadway production John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, with direction by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.

Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilows HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilow's HARMONY on Broadway

Julie Benko is set to join the company of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, playing the role of “Ruth”. 

Video: Idina Menzel Drops MOVE Music Video Photo
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video

Idina Menzel is kicking off Pride Month with the new music video for her single 'Move.' Describing her new album as a 'love letter' to the Queer community, Menzel worked alongside global hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, and more for the new dance record.

Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Hosts JEOPARDY! Category Photo
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Hosts JEOPARDY! Category

A recent episode of Jeopardy! featured a category on Andrew Lloyd Webber, with the legendary composer appearing to read out the questions. Filmed on stage at Bad Cinderella, Lloyd Webber asked questions about Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Watch the video to see if you can answer them all correctly!


More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Regional Premiere at the MunyFull Cast and Creative Team Revealed For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Regional Premiere at the Muny
Wake Up With BWW 6/1: Drama Desk Awards, SWEENEY TODD Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/1: Drama Desk Awards, SWEENEY TODD Tour, and More!
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE Gears Up For Its Broadway RunPhotos: BACK TO THE FUTURE Gears Up For Its Broadway Run

Videos

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Video Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Test Your Andrew Lloyd Webber Knowledge with This JEOPARDY! Category Video
Test Your Andrew Lloyd Webber Knowledge with This JEOPARDY! Category
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You