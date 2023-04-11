New Dates Set for CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSE Starring Tituss Burgess & Jane Krakowski

Audible Inc. has announced new performance dates for Center of the YOUniverse, a new show starring six-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess ("Schmigadoon!," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Central Park," The Little Mermaid) and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski ("Schmigadoon!," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock," Nine). Due to scheduling changes, the three-night-only production will now play Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. Directing is Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli ("Schmigadoon!," Newsies, The King and I).

Center of the YOUniverse will also be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

Center of the YOUniverse is an out-of-this-world spectacle starring Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski with music, laughter, and (probably) the salvation of humanity from its self-inflicted doom. Unaware of just how brightly the other one shines, Tituss and Jane will attempt the impossible: a double-booking. In a unique blend of song and storytelling, they'll stop at nothing to upstage each other and steal the spotlight...until they realize the true purpose of being ridiculously attractive and having immeasurable talent: to unite and heal the world. It's an outrageously fun and weird show full of pop and theatrical duets. A clash of divas and dueling vocals. It's the show the world didn't know it needed until reading this blurb.

The show's creative team includes Riw Rakkulchon (scenic design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), and Dan Garmon (music director). Technical supervision for the production is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Jonathan Whitton.

CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSE BIOGRAPHIES

Awards winning actor, musician, and writer Tituss Burgess has quickly emerged as one of the entertainment industry's most versatile and dynamic performers, with his work in television, film, and theater generating both critical and commercial acclaim. Most recognized for starring as 'Titus Andromedon' in the hit Netflix comedy series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (nominations for four consecutive Emmy Awards, a SAG Award, and two Critics' Choice TV Awards). He reprised his role in the Netflix interactive special "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend" and was once again nominated for an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor.' He can currently be seen in the second season of the Apple TV+ musical comedy "Schmigadoon!." He was previously seen in the MGM Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, in the Netflix films Set It Up and Dolemite Is My Name. An accomplished voice actor, Tituss starred in the animated musical comedy series "Central Park" for Apple TV+, for which he was nominated for his sixth Emmy Award. A veteran of the stage, he made his Broadway debut as 'Eddie' in Good Vibrations and has played 'Hal Miller' in Jersey Boys, 'Nicely-Nicely Johnson' in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls, and 'Sebastian' in The Little Mermaid.

Jane Krakowski is an award-winning triple threat actress most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock." She was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. She can currently be seen as The Countess in Apple's musical series "Schmigadoon!" which will premiere its second season, "Schmicago," in April. She is the host of Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of FOX's reboot of the classic game show "Name That Tune." Other iconic television performances include her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the multi-Award-winning "Ally McBeal," her Critics' Choice winning, Emmy nominated Jacqueline White in Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Mrs. Dickinson in Apple's hit series "Dickinson," (Miss) Shields in FOX's A Christmas Story LIVE film as well as guest stars on "Modern Family," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "At Home with Amy Sedaris," "The Simpsons," "American Dad," "Drunk History," "Younger" and even "Sesame Street." Jane starred on Broadway in the Roundabout Theater Company's production of She Loves Me (Outer Critics Circle Award, Astaire Award, Drama Desk Award and Tony nomination). She earned a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine and a Tony nomination for Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. She won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls in London's West End and starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees as well as Mrs. Potts in the Hollywood Bowl's production of Beauty and the Beast. Krakowski released her solo debut album, "The Laziest Gal in Town," a CD recording captured during her cabaret nightclub debut at the Park Avenue hotspot, Feinstein's at Loews Regency. performed a one- woman cabaret act to a sold-out crowd at NYC's legendary Town Hall Theater.

Christopher Gattelli most recently received a 2022 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography for the Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!," and "Schmigadoon!" Season 2 premieres April 5th. Chris received the 2012 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his choreography of Newsies. Additional Broadway choreography credits include The King and I (Tony Award nomination), SpongeBob the Musical (Tony Award nomination), My Fair Lady (Tony Award nomination), South Pacific (Tony and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Sunday in the Park with George, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Casa Valentina, Amazing Grace, Godspell, The Ritz, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, 13, and High Fidelity. Christopher choreographed the Coen brothers' film Hail, Caesar!, Isn't It Romantic?, and the upcoming Netflix animated feature film The Monkey King. Other television: Miracle Workers 3, Bupkis, and resident at "The Rosie O'Donnell Show." Christopher has directed and choreographed SILENCE! The Musical (named in Time Magazine's top 10 theater of 2011) off-Broadway, the world premiere of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (New Victory), Departure Lounge (The Public Theater) and In Your Arms (New York Stage and Film and The Old Globe). Off-Broadway credits include: Altar Boyz (Lucille Lortel and Calloway Awards); Bat Boy: The Musical (Lucille Lortel Award); tick, tick...BOOM!.

