New Book Detailing the Sixty-Year Recording Career of Barbra Streisand to Be Released in April

Now, for the first time ever, comes the definitive book on the extensive recording career of Barbra Streisand, a towering cultural icon considered by many to be the most talented singer of her generation. Barbra Streisand: The Music | The Albums | The Singles (Fayetteville Mafia Press, April 24, 2023) takes readers on a journey through every album, soundtrack, and single Streisand has released over the past sixty years. Our guide on this musical tour is Matt Howe, who has run Barbra Archives, the definitive Streisand-themed website, since 2003, and who assisted Team Streisand on her Release Me album series.

On February 25, 1963, Columbia Records released The Barbra Streisand Album, and with that a star was born. Barbra Joan Streisand had a zany personality backed by a talent that no less an authority than Stephen Sondheim once described as "one of the two or three best voices in the world of singing songs," adding, "It's not just her voice but her intensity, her passion and control." Harold Arlen, another of her favorite composers, commented, "This young lady . . . has a stunning future."

In addition to analyses of every studio, live concert, and official compilation release, the book contains over three hundred FULL-COLOR photos from the albums, press kits, and Streisand herself. Also included are features on both Streisand's signature songs ("People," "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," "Evergreen," "The Way We Were," and "Don't Rain on My Parade") and on her longtime collaborators (Sondheim, Marty Erlichman, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, and others.)

Howe also interviews such members of Streisand's team of producers, directors, and arrangers as Jay Landers (who also wrote the foreword), Richard Jay-Alexander, and William Ross.

THE AUTHOR

Matt Howe created Barbra Archives, an unofficial website about Barbra Streisand's decades-long career, in 2003. Barbra Archives has become the go-to site for the Streisand fan community wishing to learn more about her albums, movies, and concerts. Matt's encyclopedic knowledge of Streisand's accomplishments even prompted her to joke that he knows more about her career than she does! Since 2006, Matt has assisted her team with photo research and fact-checking for concerts and appearances. Matt recently moved to western North Carolina with his cats Zach and Jasmin after living for over twenty years in Washington, DC, where he sang in cabaret shows, gardened, and excelled in cooking Ina Garten recipes.

THE PUBLISHER

Fayetteville Mafia Press is a dynamic independent publisher specializing in pop culture, true crime, and sports. Founded in 2016 by authors David Bushman and Scott Ryan, FMP has published such titles as The Last Days of Letterman, Moonlighting: An Oral History, A Screenwriter's Companion (by Emmy-winning writer/producer Joseph Dougherty), and Cracking The Wire During Black Lives Matter. Upcoming titles include Nothing to Fear: Alfred Hitchcock and the Wrong Men, Confessions of a Rock 'n' Roll Name Dropper (by Laurie Kaye, the last person to interview John Lennon before his death), and All I Need to Know I Learned from My College Bar (by Adam Lorenzo, a former writer for Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman, and Chris Rock).

PRODUCT DETAILS

Title: Barbra Streisand: The Music | The Albums | The Singles

Publisher ‏ : ‎ Fayetteville Mafia Press (April 24, 2023)

Language ‏ : ‎ English

Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 304 pages

ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 194902444X

ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1949024449

SKU: 9781949024449-TP

Includes full-color illustrations

Price: Hardover $$59.99