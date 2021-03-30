New Animated Musical Comedy STEPS in Development at Netflix

Netflix is producing a new musical animated comedy "STEPS," from Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions!

It will feature a script and music by Emmy Award Nominees Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci. The pair is also known by the name "Garfunkel and Oats."

In a spin on the classic Cinderella story, "STEPS" follows two stepsisters who are overlooked for marriage by the Prince and embark on an epic journey, realizing that their own perfect fairytales might be different from what they originally thought.

"We are so excited to be working with Netflix and the great Riki, Kate and Alyce on this joyful and much needed story," said Amy Poehler.

Steps deepens Poehler's relationship with Netflix. She made her directorial debut with Wine Country in 2019 and most recently directed Moxie which premiered on Netflix March 3rd.

Steps joins Netflix's fast growing original slate of animated features which includes Academy Award nominated Klaus, Kris Pearn's The Willoughbys, Academy Award Nominated Over the Moon from Glen Keane; as well as the Fall 2021 comedy Back to the Outback directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure, Chris Williams' The Sea Beast, Henry Selick's Wendell & Wild, Nora Twomey's My Father's Dragon, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Wendy Rogers' The Magician's Elephant, Minkyu Lee's The Witch Boy, Lupita Nyong'o's Sulwe, an Aardman sequel to Chicken Run, as well as a Redwall film and event series.