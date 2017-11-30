Netflix Orders Season Two of Jonathan Groff-Led MINDHUNTER

Netflix announced today via Instagram that the critically-acclaimed, crime drama series MINDHUNTER will return for a second season. The show features Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallany (Sully), Anna Torv (Fringe), Hannah Gross (Unless) and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper on the series, and has drawn raves for his performance.

Joe Penhall (The Road) created the series. David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network, Zodiac), Joshua Donen (Gone Girl, The Quick and the Dead) Charlize Theron (Girlboss, Hatfields & McCoys) and Cean Chaffin (Gone Girl, Fight Club) are executive producers.

The well reviewed series is Certified Fresh with a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and was lauded by critics for its reinvention of the crime procedural, when it premiered in October.

Jonathan Groff most recently appeared on Broadway in HAMILTON, receiving a Tony nomination for his role as King George III. His other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and IN MY LIFE. He also lent his voice to 'Kristoff' in the hit animated Disney feature FROZEN.





