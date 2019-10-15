Neil Patrick Harris Will Star in Upcoming MATRIX Film

Variety reports that Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris has joined an upcoming film in the "Matrix" franchise. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles from the original films.

Harris' role is so far unconfirmed. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Lana Wachowski returns to write and direct. Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell co-wrote the script with the genius behind the first films.

Neil Patrick Harris stared as Barney Stinson in the hit CBS series, "How I Met Your Mother," a role which has garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy Actor.

He won a Tony Award for "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."



Harris made his Broadway debut opposite Anne Hechein the Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, Proof. Subsequently, Harris also starred on Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret, and as The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the Tony Award-winning production of Assassins.



His additional theatrical credits include roles in All My Sons, Tick, Tick...Boom, The Paris Letter, Sweeney Todd, Rent, and Romeo and Juliet. Harris made his theatrical directorial debut with I Am Grock at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, and he recently helmed a production ofJonathan Larson's Rent at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He has also served as host of the TONY AWARDS Ceremony.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles