Neil Patrick Harris Joins THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT

Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," a satire surrounding and starring Nicolas Cage.

Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan make up the rest of the cast, which also includes Cage, playing himself. Harris will play Nic Cage's talent agent.

In the film, a fictionalized Cage is creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin. He accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, according to Deadline, the Academy Award winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

Neil Patrick Harris starred as Barney Stinson in the hit CBS series, "How I Met Your Mother," a role which has garnered him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as a People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy Actor.

He won a Tony Award for his portrayal of the title character in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" on Broadway.



Harris made his Broadway debut opposite Anne Hechein the Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, "Proof." Subsequently, Harris also starred on Broadway as the Emcee in "Cabaret," and as The Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald in the Tony Award-winning production of "Assassins."



His additional theatrical credits include roles in "All My Sons," "Tick, Tick...Boom," "The Paris Letter," "Sweeney Todd," "Rent," and "Romeo and Juliet." Harris made his theatrical directorial debut with I Am Grock at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, and he recently helmed a production ofJonathan Larson's Rent at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He has also served as host of the Tony Awards Ceremony.

