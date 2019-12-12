Neil Patrick Harris, Garrett Clayton and More to Perform at LYTHGOE FAMILY PANTO

Each year, in the decade since the Lythgoe Family first introduced Panto to American audiences, stars of TV, film and Broadway come together at the holidays-many returning year after year-to perform alongside local talent in cities across the U.S. This year's offerings include the beloved tales of Snow White, Aladdin and Peter Pan, featuring Richard Karn, Garrett Clayton, Neil Patrick Harris and many others. Past productions have featured the star power of Ariana Grande, Jordan Fisher, Morgan Fairchild, Lucy Lawless, John O'Hurley, Tamyra Gray and Alex Newell, among others.

Why do the stars keep coming back for Panto? Richard Karn (Home Improvement), who will reprise his role in Aladdin and His Winter Wish at Nashville's TPAC this December, had this to say: "What do I do during the holidays? Panto, of course! It's got everything-the holiday spirit, good versus bad-and love conquers all. Growing up in Seattle, we always had great theatre, and Christmas was always a great time to go with friends and family to see Scrooge or A Christmas Carol or choirs singing. But now there's Aladdin and it's got everything! I did it a few years ago and I still have people coming up to me and saying it was the best show because they got to participate. They could boo and cheer and feel good about life!"

Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movies, Hairspray Live), who returns to star in A Snow White Christmas this season at Raleigh's Duke Energy Center and Pasadena's Civic Auditorium, said, "The kids' faces light up when the Panto starts. They get so excited to cheer, boo and laugh as loud as they want. Seeing their love for theater bloom is my Christmas present!"

Morgan Fairchild (Dallas, Friends) said, "The Panto was one of the most fun and rewarding shows I've ever worked on in my long career, because of the great joy and interaction from our young audiences! Kids of all ages love them, and the joy is contagious!"

Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), who reprises his role as the On-screen Magic Mirror in A Snow White Christmas in Raleigh and Pasadena, added, "What's not to love about a Panto? It's like The Rocky Horror Show but for kids and kids at heart. You get to scream and shout at the stage and the actors call back. It's perfect for a family to enjoy at the holidays."

John O'Hurley (Seinfeld), who reprises his role as Captain Hook in Peter Pan and Tinker Bell at Laguna Playhouse this December, said, "Panto allows kids to be kids in the theater. They don't remain silent. They don't sit on their hands. They boo. They hiss. They warn of impending doom. They scream for the hero and sneer at the villain. And they even dress as their favorite characters. The music is contemporary, the choreography is hip. By the end of the show they want to be the young actors they see onstage. And that is our feeling of accomplishment. Making theater ridiculously accessible."

Additional star casting for the 2019 holiday season includes Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child), Olivia Sanabia (Disney Channel's Coop & Cami Ask the World) and Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon) in A Snow White Christmas; Ashley Argota (True Jackson VP) and Ben Giroux (Nickelodeon's Bunsen is a Beast, Hart of Dixie) in Peter Pan and Tinker Bell; and Kira Kosarin (Nickelodeon's The Thundermans), Bruce Vilanch (Hollywood Squares, Hairspray) and Damon J. Gillespie (Newsies, NBC's Rise) in Aladdin and His Winter Wish. For more information, click here.

From the family behind TV hits American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, Lythgoe Family Panto produces live, interactive musical entertainment for the whole family. Panto is a uniquely British holiday theatrical tradition, taking classic fairy tales and blending them with pop culture and music, with comedic scripts, improvised moments and local references. Panto creates a raucus, interactive environment where everyone participates in the fun.

This season's Pantos are driven by creative teams including Emmy Award winners Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo (NappyTabs) (So You Think You Can Dance) with direction by Bonnie Lythgoe (So You Think You Can Dance) for A Snow White Christmas; Choreography by Kitty McNamee (LA Opera) and direction by B.T. McNicholl (Billy Elliot: The Musical, Cabaret) for Peter Pan and Tinker Bell; And Aladdin and His Winter Wish will feature choreography by Chase Benz (Step Up 2) with direction by Ernie Nolan (Nashville Children's Theater). Michael Orland (American Idol) is the Musical Supervisor and Arranger for all Lythgoe Family Panto titles.

A Snow White Christmas completed its engagement in Raleigh, NC on December 8. Tickets are on sale now for the following engagements:

A Snow White Christmas

Pasadena, CA Dec. 13-22 Buy tickets

Peter Pan and Tinker Bell - A Pirate's Christmas

Laguna Beach, CA Dec. 5-29 Buy tickets

Aladdin and His Winter Wish

Nashville, TN Dec. 13-22 Buy tickets

For additional information, please visit www.americanpanto.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You