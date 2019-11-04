National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Will Bring THE SORCERESS to New York this December
This December, Escape to a Magical World of Fantasy, Illusion, and Suspense. Presented by the company that brought you Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, NYTF's "The Sorceress" is a magical, musical fantasy starring an innocent young heroine and her dashing fiancé, a devious stepmother, and a scheming witch.
Written in 1878, The Sorceress (Di Kishefmakherin) is one of the earliest works by Avrom Goldfaden, the acknowledged father of modern Yiddish theatre. It was brought to America in 1882 by a 14-year old Boris Thomashefsy, who would go on to become one of Yiddish theatre's biggest stars.
Purchase Tickets to the Show HERE!
Over the years, the role of the Sorceress, which was traditionally played by a man, became a dream role for some of the greatest leading men of their time. The tradition continues in this production, as Mikhl Yashinksy, from the Folksbiene's smash hit Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, assumes the title role.
The Sorceress is fulfilling NYTF's dream of rescuing and restoring the essential music, lyrics, and scripts of the Yiddish theatre. The fully restored orchestrations are based, in part, on pre-Holocaust musical arrangements which were saved from destruction at the hands of the Nazis by the famed "Paper Brigade" of the YIVO in Vilna, who risked their lives to save thousands of unique documents and manuscripts. This production will be presented entirely in Yiddish, with English and Russian supertitles.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actress and 1993 Tony Award nominee Ann Crumb has passed away following a long struggle with ovarian... (read more)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On Tour
The National tour of Once On This Island is now officially on the road across the country! Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first y... (read more)
What You Can (and Can't) Bring Into a Broadway Theatre
Before you head to the theatre, it's important to keep in mind that certain items that you might have on hand will not be permitted inside a Broadway ... (read more)
Tickets For MRS. DOUBTFIRE On Broadway Are Now On Sale
Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical, are now on sale at Telecharge.com. Produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin Mc... (read more)
CITY OF ANGELS Will Transfer to the West End, Starring Rosalie Craig, Hadley Fraser, and Vanessa Williams
Josie Rourke's critically acclaimed and Olivier Award winning production of City of Angels makes its West End transfer five years since opening at the... (read more)
FLYING OVER SUNSET Will Hold an Open Call For the Role of Sophia Loren
An open call will be held for the role of Sophia Loren in the new Broadway musical FLYING OVER SUNSET, produced by Lincoln Center Theater.... (read more)