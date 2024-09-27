National Symphony Orchestra Musicians Strike Over Contract Dispute with Kennedy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The musicians of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) have initiated a strike against their employer, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, following a unanimous vote to authorize the action. The strike began today and has led to the cancellation of the NSO's 2024–2025 Season Opening Gala concert scheduled for tomorrow, September 28.

Negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement have been ongoing since May between the DC Federation of Musicians, Local 161-710, American Federation of Musicians, and the Kennedy Center. The previous agreement expired in early September. The two parties remain divided on wages and other key issues, with the union seeking higher wage increases than the Kennedy Center has offered.

The union proposes a 6.25% annual wage increase over the next four years, aiming to keep NSO musicians' salaries on par with those of peer orchestras. "As our national center for the performing arts, the Kennedy Center should be a leader among arts institutions in fairly compensating its artists," said Ed Malaga, President of the DC Federation of Musicians. "Instead, the Kennedy Center has made proposals that are far out of step with other orchestras throughout the country."

The Kennedy Center has offered a 13% wage increase over four years, averaging 3% annually. In a statement, the Kennedy Center noted that under the current contract, the average NSO musician earns $186,000 annually, with a base salary of $159,000. The proposed increase would bring the base salary to $180,593, ranking the NSO behind only orchestras in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Boston.

The union highlights that several peer orchestras have recently agreed to substantial raises. Last week, the New York Philharmonic agreed to increase its musicians' salaries by an average of 11% per year over three years, including a 15% increase in the first year. New York Philharmonic executive Deborah Borda described the agreement as a "restorative settlement" and expressed "full confidence" in meeting financial and fundraising goals.

The union also referenced past conflicts with Kennedy Center management. In March 2020, Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter announced mandatory unpaid furloughs for the entire orchestra shortly after Congress provided the center with a $25 million pandemic-relief appropriation. The union took legal action, leading to a reversal of the furloughs. "The lack of constructive engagement by Kennedy Center management regrettably continues past practice," Malaga stated.

The strike affects three scheduled concerts featuring Sara Bareilles and may impact other Kennedy Center performances. The Kennedy Center stated that the campus and its facilities, including the café, will remain open to visitors during the strike. "The NSO and Kennedy Center are exploring options for rescheduling artists and performances for a future date where possible," the statement read.

Both parties express a desire to reach a fair agreement. "The Kennedy Center remains committed to working in good faith towards a fair contract that will enable the institution to shape its future in a way that is both responsible and economically sustainable," the Kennedy Center's statement said.

The union emphasized the importance of fair compensation to maintain the NSO's reputation as a premier orchestra. They argue that current pay disparities and the high cost of living in the D.C. area make it challenging to attract and retain top talent.

The DC Federation of Musicians, Local 161-710, American Federation of Musicians, has been serving Washington-area musicians since 1901 and advocates for musicians' rights across various venues, including symphony stages and recording studios.