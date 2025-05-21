National Sawdust Announces Global Strategic Council

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Sawdust has announced the formation of its inaugural Global Strategic Council, as it enters its second decade. Formed at a pivotal moment for the performing arts sector, this group of visionary leaders and advocates from diverse disciplines will offer connections, expertise, and insights that help National Sawdust model how a cultural institution can both catalyze artistic innovation and drive social change.

The inaugural international cohort of advisors includes Mexican-American businesswoman, impact investor, and gender equality activist Angélica Fuentes; renowned Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning mezzo-soprano and equity and inclusion advocate Denyce Graves; tech investor, philanthropist, and digital infrastructure and cloud computing leader Zachary Smith; Global CEO of Brunswick Group, creator of #GivingTuesday, and former President and CEO of Lincoln Center Henry Timms, and tech investor, attorney, and music philanthropist Barbara Walkowski. (More information about each advisor is below.)

The initiative reflects National Sawdust's aim to counteract industry barriers that prevent artists from making bold, new work, and its mission to leverage the performing arts' power to inspire deep thinking, joy, and uphold human dignity. Council members will amplify this mission by strengthening donor and partner networks, broadening our community reach, and helping us stay nimble and visionary in a shifting cultural landscape. "National Sawdust has built a foundation for ambition," said Timms at National Sawdust's recent gala. "What I so admire is how well they have resolved the tension between artistic risk and fiscal responsibility." The council will help strengthen this balance, making it possible for National Sawdust to continue prioritizing daring, experimental work and projects and artists that have been historically marginalized. As Graves affirmed in her own gala remarks, "Art changes this world when it reflects the whole of who we are-and we are just getting started."

"Sawdust has focused on our local community as the beating heart of our work, but as we look to our second decade, we look to expand our footprint as a promise to keep NYC a vibrant, multicultural and equitable bridge to global trends. This council will help us accomplish this through strategy, and new connections." Paola Prestini

"At a time when the arts sector is facing existential challenges, we're choosing boldness," notes National Sawdust Managing Director Ana De Archuleta. "The Global Strategic Council is our call to action-a way to bring brilliant minds together to imagine new systems, new pathways, and a more equitable future for artists everywhere."

About the members of the Global Strategic Council

Angélica Fuentes is a Mexican American businesswoman, impact investor, and activist for gender equality. Her entire career has been fueled by a strong and fierce commitment to promoting women's rights. Angélica was appointed CEO of Grupo Imperial in 1992 at the age of 29. She quickly positioned the company as a top player in Northern Mexico's energy sector. She served as President of the Mexican Natural Gas Association from 1996 to 2000, and as President of the Business Energy Network of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Agreement (APEC) from 2002 to 2004. From 2007 to 2015, she served as CEO of Grupo Omnilife-Angelissima-Chivas. Under her leadership, the company became one of the top 100 corporations in Mexico.In 2019, she founded Muvop,a microfinance institution that targeted those who lack access to credits and provided an e-learning platform focused on personal empowerment and financial education.

In 2023, she founded Mission Moms with the objective of supporting and inspiring working moms in the United States and Latin America. In 2025, she founded NOWFUL, a company that blends habit-building rituals, wellness products, and a digital engagement platform to redefine the self-care industry.Throughout her career, she has collaborated with different global organizations that direct theirefforts to empower girls and women. She was member of the Board of the World Economic Forum's Gender Parity Programme and led the Mexican Gender Parity Taskforce. She participated in the Private Sector Leadership Advisory Council of UN Women, and became a Global Advocate for the UN Foundation's Girl Up Campaign.

Fuentes is a member of the Global Dignity International Council of Advisors, the Advisory Council of the Latin American Program of the Woodrow Wilson International Center, the Board of Directors of the Smithsonian's National American Latino Museum, Koning Health, and PVBLIC Foundation. Her work in this field has been recognized with numerous awards and distinctions: In 2015, UN Women granted her the WEP's CEO Leadership Award; she was the first female CEO to receive such recognition for championing gender equality in the private sector. In 2016, PVBLIC Foundation, Ismael Cala Foundation, and the United Nations gave her the award for Latin Woman Empowerment. In 2017, she received the Corporate Social Responsibility Award from the Maestro Cares Foundation.

Denyce Graves is an American mezzo-soprano who has graced nearly all the major world opera house stages and concert halls during her four-decades-long career. With numerous recordings, she has been featured on national public television everywhere from "Great Performances" to "Sesame Street." A champion of new works, Ms. Graves has premiered operas, song cycles, and won competitions and countless awards. Her signature opera roles include Carmen, Dalila and the more contemporary Margaret Garner and The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson.

Ms. Graves is an educator and on faculty at The Juilliard School and Peabody Conservatory. The Emmy and GRAMMY Award winner has received many honorary Doctorates of Musical Arts, is an arts advocate and currently serves as Global Music Ambassador for the United States. A portrait of Ms. Graves can be seen as part of the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Institute's National Portrait Gallery, and her image is represented in the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Ms. Graves formed The Denyce Graves Foundation in 2021 to support singers at all stages of their careers & honor the contributions of those who have gone before. The Denyce Graves Foundation cultivates programs aimed at encouraging exceptionally talented vocal artists of all backgrounds to fulfill their potential.

While Ms. Graves still enjoys an active career as a stage director and performer, she sees her legacy extending far beyond her recordings through her work with The Denyce Graves Foundation, empowering the next generation of outstanding singers and reintroducing the world to the critical but forgotten musical heroes of our past. With its slogan, "Educating is Activism," The Denyce Graves Foundation-and its luminous founder-are on their way to lifting the soul of America.

Zachary Smith has been a recognized leader in digital infrastructure and cloud computing for over two decades. He began his career as an early partner at Voxel dot Net, a New York-based Linux cloud and software platform. In 2014, he co-founded Packet, a company dedicated to delivering automated bare metal compute capabilities to technology-enabled enterprises. Under his leadership, Packet became a market leader and was acquired by Equinix in 2020. Mr. Smith went on to lead strategy and product development for Equinix's digital services platform until his departure in early 2023.

Today, Mr. Smith serves on the boards of several private equity and venture-backed companies and supports family office investments in more than 50 early-stage technology ventures.

Deeply committed to philanthropy and open source communities, Mr. Smith has served as Chair of the Operating Board at Pursuit and sits on the advisory boards for Schneider Concerts at The New School. He is also a founding member of the Linux Foundation's sustainability initiative for open source software and data center hardware.

A graduate of the Juilliard School (B.A. in Performance, 2001), Mr. Smith lives in Manhattan with his wife and two teenagers. He remains active in the arts, performing the double bass with Camerata Notturna and serving as section principal of the New Conductor's Orchestra.

Henry Timms is Global CEO of Brunswick Group. With 27 offices around the world, he is a trusted advisor to CEOs and Boards globally. As a transformational CEO, Henry led the Lincoln Center through the Covid-19 pandemic and helped complete the $550 million renovation of David Geffen Hall to broad acclaim. Prior to Lincoln Center, he ran the 150-year-old 92NY; landing it on Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" list.

Henry's thinking has had significant influence on the business community globally. Henry is the co-author of the international bestselling book "New Power" which was named as a Book of the Year by Bloomberg, CNBC, Fortune and FT. He has authored landmark articles on power, AI, and technology for Harvard Business Review.

In the philanthropic space, he is the creator of the global philanthropic movement, #GivingTuesday, which has catalyzed over $20 billion in donations for good causes in the US alone. It is now one of the largest and most diverse philanthropic movements of the 21st century, taking place in 100 countries. Henry was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by His Majesty the King. Henry is a Visiting Fellow at the University of Oxford at the school of Corporate Reputation.

Barbara Walkowski is a distinguished leader in the arts and technology sectors, with a career spanning legal, executive, and philanthropic roles. She serves on the boards of the Metropolitan Opera, the Detroit Opera, and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, contributing to the strategic direction and cultural vitality of these esteemed institutions.

Professionally, Walkowski has held significant roles in the technology industry, including serving as Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President at Snowflake, a cloud-based data platform. She is currently an investor and advisor to early-stage technology companies, leveraging her extensive experience to guide innovation and growth.

At the Metropolitan Opera, Walkowski is a member of the Executive Committee and serves as a Managing Director, playing a pivotal role in governance and fundraising initiatives. Her involvement with Detroit Opera includes her position on the Board of Directors, where she supports the organization's artistic missions, including a multi-year commitment to support Yuval Sharon in his role as Artistic Director. Her commitment to education and the arts is further exemplified by her role as Treasurer of the Board of Trustees and a member of the Executive Committee at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

A graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, Walkowski commemorated her 30th reunion by establishing the Barbara Walkowski Scholarship Fund. This fund supports first-generation college graduates and students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds, honoring her parents' emphasis on the importance of higher education. Walkowski's multifaceted career and philanthropic endeavors reflect her dedication to fostering innovation, education, and cultural enrichment across various communities.

About National Sawdust

National Sawdust is a dynamic non-profit cultural institution that commissions, produces, and presents programming rooted in sound and supports multidisciplinary artists and arts organizations in the creation of innovative new work. Founded in 2015, National Sawdust operates out of an intimate space, equipped with a state-of-the-art Meyer spatial sound system, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where it is one of the few remaining cultural venues. The New York Times has described National Sawdust as "a triumphantly successful performance space that stands for a hip, sophisticated brand of new music." Composer Paola Prestini, who co-founded National Sawdust, serves as its Artistic Director, alongside Managing Director Ana De Archuleta, making National Sawdust one of the few New York cultural institutions led by women.

National Sawdust provides artists across musical genres and artistic disciplines with comprehensive support including commissions, workshops, residencies, public performances, recording, mentorship, and professional development. It aims to be not only a home for its community of artists, but also a place for audiences to discover wide-ranging music at accessible ticket prices. The institution's mentorship initiatives counteract industry barriers and the historic marginalization of diverse communities in the arts, providing artists and arts workers with guidance, resources, and relationships with established visionaries to accelerate their careers.

Co-founded by Kevin Dolan, and designed by Brooklyn's Bureau V, National Sawdust is constructed within the existing shell of a century-old sawdust factory, preserving the authenticity of Williamsburg's industrial past while providing a refined and intimate setting for the exploration of new music. At the venue's core is a flexible chamber hall, acoustically designed by renowned engineering firm Arup to provide the highest-quality experience of both unamplified and amplified music.