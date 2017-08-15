Nathan Lane to Bring Live Laughs to THE BIRDCAGE Screening at NJPAC This Fall

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present An Evening of Laughs and Entertainment with Nathan Lane on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10 AM, Reserve Tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).

Nathan Lane (Jersey City Native) has dazzled audiences of theater, television and film for decades. Now, the incomparable Nathan Lane will be live on stage for sharing laughs and behind-the-scenes stories from his life and exemplary career which has earned him two Tony Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and numerous other accolades and nominations.

The evening will begin with a showing of one of his most defining and hilarious films, The Birdcage, on the big screen. Following the film, enjoy a live performance of Nathan sharing his many hysterical adventures in the entertainment business. With a career of unforgettable roles in The Producers on both Broadway and in the feature film, recurring roles on Modern Family and The Good Wife, the voice of Timon in The Lion King and of course, the fabulous Albert Goldman in The Birdcage, there's no telling where the night could go! Don't miss this delightful evening with the inimitable Nathan Lane.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted nearly 10 million visitors (including over 1.5 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

