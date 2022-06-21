Nathan Lane, André De Shields & More Join Rachel Zegler-Led SPELLBOUND Animated Musical

Nathan Lane, André De Shields, Jordan Fisher, Jenifer Lewis, John Lithgow, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem have joined the voice cast of the Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation's new animated musical feature, "Spellbound."

Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story," "Snow White") will provide the voice for the leading role of "Princess Ellian." Ellian is the tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

Kidman will be voicing the role of 'Ellsmere,' the kind and just, yet hyper-precise Queen of Lumbria; and Bardem will voice 'Solon,' the boastful yet big-hearted King of Lumbria.

John Lithgow ("Sharper," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Bombshell"), will provide the voice for 'Minister Bolinar,' and Jenifer Lewis ("The Princess and the Frog," "Black-ish," "I Love That For You") will provide the voice for 'Minister Nazara Prone,' both royal advisors to Princess Ellian.

Ellian seeks out The Oracles of the Sun and Moon, voiced by Nathan Lane ("The Lion King," "The Producers," "The Birdcage") and Emmy Award winner André De Shields ("tick, tick...BOOM!," "Hadestown," "Extreme Measures"), to break the spell on her parents and the kingdom. Throughout her journey, Ellian meets several characters who help her, including 'Callan,' a young nomad, voiced by Jordan Fisher (Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen," "Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between," "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You").

"Spellbound" is directed by Vicky Jenson ("Shrek") and written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. The original score for the film hails from Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are producing for Skydance Animation.

"Spellbound" joins an expanding lineup of the Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation projects, alongside upcoming titles such as the highly anticipated feature "Luck," and the animated series "Wondla." The studio's inaugural Apple Original short film, "Blush," had its world premiere as part of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival's animated shorts program and is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Later this year, Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation will also premiere their first animated feature "Luck" on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022.