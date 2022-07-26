Naomi Rodgers, Zurin Villanueva, and More Will Lead the North American Tour of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Casting has been announced for the North American tour ofTINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. The tour will hold technical rehearsals and launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on September 11, 2022 and go on to visit 30 cities in its first year.

The cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Zurin Villanueva (The Lion King, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along, The Book of Mormon) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Garrett Turner as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Ann Nesby as Gran Georgeanna and Lael Van Keuren as Rhonda.

The ensemble includes Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Taylor A. Blackman, Aliyah Caldwell, Lillian Charles, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Reyna Guerra, Gordia Hayes, Andre Hinds, Takia Hopson, Ayvah Johnson, Geoffrey Kidwell, Parris Mone't Lewis, Nia Nelson-Williams, Gracie Phillips,

Nicole Powell, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Kris Roberts, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Aniya Simone, Chris Stevens, Jeff Sullivan and Carlton Terrence Taylor.

The producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and James M. Nederlander, said: "We can't wait to introduce America to the two megawatt superstars-Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva - who will share the role of Tina on the road. They are joined by Garrett Turner in the role of Ike, and an incredibly talented company who will together tell Tina's extraordinary and triumphant story in cities across the country."

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, original musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, tour musical supervision by Alvin Hough, Jr., orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway's Lunt Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry wide shut down due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Broadway production is currently in its final weeks and is scheduled to end performances Sunday, August 14.

Tina Turner is a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

Tour Dates:

9/11/2022 - 9/18/2022 Providence PPAC

9/20/2022 - 10/2/2022 Boston Boston Opera House

10/4/2022 - 10/23/2022 Washington DC National Theatre

10/25/2022 - 11/6/2022 Cincinnati Aronoff Center

11/8/2022 - 11/13/2022 Buffalo Shea's PAC

11/15/2022 - 11/20/2022 Baltimore Hippodrome Theatre

11/22/2022 - 12/4/2022 Philadelphia Academy Of Music

12/6/2022 - 12/18/2022 Detroit Opera House

12/27/2022 - 1/1/2023 Charlotte Belk Theater

1/3/2023 - 1/8/2023 Durham Durham PAC

1/10/2023 - 1/15/2023 Orlando Dr. Phillips Center

1/17/2023 - 1/29/2023 Ft. Lauderdale Broward Center

1/31/2023 - 2/5/2023 Tampa Straz Center

2/7/2023 - 2/12/2023 New Orleans Saenger Theatre

2/14/2023 - 2/19/2023 Memphis Orpheum Theatre

2/21/2023 - 2/26/2023 Atlanta Fox Theatre

3/1/2023 - 3/12/2023 Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre

3/14/2023 - 4/2/2023 Chicago Nederlander Theatre

4/4/2023 - 4/9/2023 Pittsburgh Benedum Center

4/11/2023 - 4/16/2023 Hartford Bushnell Center

4/18/2023 - 4/23/2023 East Lansing Warton Center

4/25/2023 - 5/14/2023 Cleveland Connor Palace Theatre

5/16/2023 - 5/21/2023 Des Moines Civic Center

5/30/2023 - 6/4/2023 Salt Lake City Eccles Center

6/6/2023 - 6/11/2023 Las Vegas The Smith Center

6/13/2023 - 7/9/2023 Los Angeles Pantages Theatre

7/11/2023 - 7/23/2023 Costa Mesa Segerstrom Center

7/25/2023 - 7/30/2023 San Diego Civic Theatre

8/1/2023 - 8/27/2023 San Francisco Golden Gate Theatre

8/29/2023 - 9/3/2023 San Jose Center For The Performing Arts