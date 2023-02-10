Nancy Wilson, Christopher Cross & More Complete Lineup for THE MUSIC OF PAUL MCCARTNEY at Carnegie Hall

The 18th annual Music Of fundraising performance, The Music Of Paul McCartney, has announced its last addition of special guests to The Music of Paul McCartney At Carnegie Hall. Music Of welcomes to the already star-studded roster Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nancy Wilson (Heart), multi-Grammy Award-winning pop-rock artist Christopher Cross, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Denny Laine co-founder of McCartney's post-Beatles band Wings and also co-founder of The Moody Blues, Hamilton Leithauser, and the uplifting Resistance Revival Chorus. Plus, the night will feature a special performance by kids who are a part of Music Will, formerly Little Kids Rock, an organization that transforms lives by transforming music education in US public schools. The newly-added artists join a gathering of iconic family and friends which also include Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant, Sammy Rae, Jonathan Russell, Lake Street Dive, Allison Russell, Bettye LaVette, Peter Asher, Ingrid Michaelson, Glen Hansard, Lyle Lovett, The Cactus Blossoms, and Shovels & Rope. This dazzling night will take place March 15, 2023 at Carnegie Hall and is produced by Michael Dorf Presents.

The 18th annual Music Of experience celebrates McCartney's legacy with live performances from the vast catalog of this prolific songwriting legend, while also raising funds to support music education programs for underserved youth. So far, the event has cumulatively raised over $1.6 million dollars. VIP packages with the best seats in the house include the afterparty, among other perks. This magical night of McCartney's music is currently on sale at musicof.org.

McCartney's music has been bringing people together for decades as a member of the Beatles, Wings, and an acclaimed solo artist. His tender ballads, frisky rockers, and his always reflective and deeply insightful lyrics have sound tracked the lives of many generations over six decades. The era-defining two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and singer-songwriter's astounding career includes having written or co-written a record 32 songs that have topped the Billboard Hot 100.

"What an honor to work with one of the greatest singer/songwriters in history and have him interested in our annual show at Carnegie Hall. We have missed doing this during the pandemic and looking forward to this special night. Of course, we will miss Rita Houston of WFUV, our longtime MC who passed from a battle with cancer and to whom we will also be paying tribute this year. Christine Stone of SiriusXM will be joining us this year," said Michael Dorf.

Previous Music Of tributes have spotlighted the work of Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, REM, and David Byrne, among others. Every year, the tributes have sold out and contributed 100% of the net proceeds-approximately $100,000-from the evening to the following non-profit organizations: Music Will (formally Little Kids Rock), Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, The Center for Arts Education, D'Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, the Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids.

About Michael Dorf Presents.

Established by Michael Dorf in 2003, founder of the Knitting Factory and City Winery, MDP has been presenting the Music Of series at Carnegie Hall for 18 years. Working alongside Michael for the last 15 years has been Shlomo Lipetz, President Of Venues at City Winery.