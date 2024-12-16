Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present Lunar New Year Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present their Lunar New Year Gala of Music and Dance on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 5:30pm at the Dimenna Center for Classical Music, 450 West 37th Street, New York, NY. Now is your chance to Save the Date for this extraordinary night of Music and Dance featuring Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York. Tickets are limited.

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, a renowned pioneer in Chinese dance, is excited to present its stunning Lunar New Year Gala. The evening will include performances, cocktails, cuisine, and festivities all in celebration of the Year of the Snake!

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to witness the magic and beauty of Lunar New Year traditions, interpreted through the extraordinary talent of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. RSVP to reserve your seat and join in the celebration honoring the Year of the Snake, https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSernL0DjFiJJ5G6lTc3R7NLK5p1NShpOzZALFCMr8H-kkR9Og/viewform.

Celebrating over 30 years of dance-making, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a rare Asian American female-created touring company that honors and advances the dynamic spirit of Chinese American cultural tradition. Led by Nai-Ni Chen, a visionary in Asian American dance, the company emphasizes the immigrant experience through multicultural performances. Founded in the early 1990s, the company's diverse repertory bridges Asian and American arts, collaborating with musicians like the Ahn Trio and artists such as Myung Hee Cho. Recent works like "A Quest for Freedom," developed with the Ahn Trio, exemplify the Company's commitment to innovative, cross-cultural productions. Nai-Ni Chen's unique choreographic styles reflect the grace and splendor of the Chinese cultural traditions she studied in Taiwan and the dynamic spirit of modern and contemporary dance she acquired in New York. The Company's contribution to the community has been honored by OCA, the leading national Asian American advocacy organization, New Jersey Chinese American Chamber of Commerce and the International Institute in Jersey City. The Company has toured extensively in the United States and at international festivals around the world . Their global presence includes performances in Mexico, Canada, Russia, and China, supported by esteemed institutions and foundations. Nai-Ni Chen has been honored with over 20 awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, and prominent institutions - including the Lincoln Center Institute, The Joyce Theater, Dancing in the Streets, New Jersey Ballet, Ballet Met, Dancing Wheels and Baraka Sele at NJPAC - all have commissioned notable works.